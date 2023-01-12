 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Owyhee outlook: Braves remain unbeaten

Owyhee Braves Logo

CARLIN — The New Year has started well for the Owyhee boys and girls basketball teams.

For the Braves, their winning streak dates back to 2022 — opening the season with an unblemished 11-0 record.

The Lady Braves have played just once since the turn of the calendar, posting a 10-point victory over a league foe.

Boys Basketball

The Braves — after a three-week layoff — hosted Independence on Jan. 5 and did not miss a beat in a 61-34 victory over the Colts.

Owyhee then opened league play of the Division 1A East on Tuesday, in Carlin, handing the Railroaders a 50-31 loss on their home floor.

With the victories, the Braves extended their record to a perfect 11-0 and 1-0 in conference play.

Owyhee was slated to play consecutive road games against league opponents, facing the Bulldogs (1-12, 0-2 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in McDermitt, and taking on the Vandals (10-1, 2-0 in league) in a contest that will likely shape the 1A East title at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, in Eureka.

Girls Basketball

The Lady Braves went nearly a month in between ballgames but opened 1A East play on Tuesday with a 45-35 road win in Carlin.

Owyhee narrowly edged the Lady Railroaders in the first quarter by a tally of 10-8 but went a long way toward dictating the outcome with a 12-0 streak in the second, opening a 22-8 lead at the half.

Carlin responded with a 9-8 advantage in the third quarter and an 18-15 run in the fourth — the highest-scoring frame of the game — but Owyhee’s early lead was too much to overcome.

The Lady Braves were outscored 27-23 in the second half but did enough down the stretch for a 45-35 victory.

With the win, Owyhee improved to 3-2 on the season and 1-0 in league play.

The Lady Braves will face a pair of back-to-back road tests, playing the Lady Bulldogs (12-3, 2-0 in league) at 5:30 p.m. Friday, in McDermitt, and the Lady Vandals (9-1, 2-0 in league) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, in Eureka.

