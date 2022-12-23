Railroader rundown: Boys go 2-1 in Round Mountain

CARLIN — The Carlin boys and girls basketball teams both experienced some solid moments at the Kody Beach Tournament, the Railroaders finishing 2-1 and the Lady Railroaders splitting a pair of games.

Boys

In their tourney opener, the Roaders took a step in a positive direction with a slim, 31-30 victory over Beatty.

Senior Quinton Henderson and freshman Leonidas Krantz tied for the team high with 10 points apiece.

Junior Jordan Vicente neared double digits with nine points, and Carlin’s offense was capped with a deuce for senior Jacob Runkle.

Henderson approached a double-double with a team-best eight rebounds, adding three assists and two steals.

Krantz finished with a team-high six steals, five boards, a block and an assist.

Junior Josef Hartford posted four rebounds, two dimes and a swipe.

Vicente closed with four takeaways, two assists and two boards.

Runkle dished a team-high five assists and made a steal.

Carlin followed with a 36-22 victory over Tonopah.

Krantz was active with a team-high 16 points, eight boards, three takeaways and a dime.

Henderson finished in double digits with 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals and an assist.

Hartford tallied five points, a team-best 10 boards, two swipes and an assist.

Vicente finished with three points, a roster-best six swipes, six rebounds and four assists.

Runkle scored two points, paced the team with six assists, yanked down four boards and made a steal.

Against Round Mountain, the Railroaders were dominated in the second half by the tournament hosts — Round Mountain rolling off a 33-14 run after the break in a 59-31 victory.

Vicente led Carlin with 14 points and added three rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Runkle closed with five points, three boards and a swipe.

Krantz went for four points, a team-high seven rebounds, a roster-best three steals and three assists — Hartford adding four points, five boards, two takeaways and a dime.

Henderson finished with three points, six rebounds and a team-best four assists.

The offense was capped with a free throw by sophomore Azland Pinnell — who made one steal — and junior Adam Kamensky pulled down one rebound.

The Railroaders will face Independence at 4 p.m. on Jan. 3, in Elko, and will open Division 1A East play at 8 p.m. Jan. 10 versus Owyhee, in Carlin.

Girls

In their Kody Beach Tournament opener, the Lady Railroaders blew out Beatty by a tally of 39-6.

Sophomore Kylie Kennedy booked her seventh double-double in eight games with a 22-point, 10-rebound performance — leading Carlin with two blocks and tying for the team high with three steals.

Senior Addison Melendez approached double figures with eight points, three swipes and two boards.

Sophomore Bretta Melendez finished with five points, and the offense was rounded out with two points apiece for sophomore Caileigh Shilts and sophomore Maricris Vicente.

Shilts recorded seven boards and three steals, sophomore Leila Taylor collected three rebounds, senior Krista Housley yanked down a pair of boards, Vicente finished with two rebounds and freshman Katelyn Blaine tallied three takeaways and two rebounds.

Against tourney host Round Mountain, Carlin opened a 10-point, 19-10 lead at halftime but was outscored 31-20 in the second half in a one-point, 40-39 loss.

Kennedy went for her eighth double-double in nine tries with a team-high 16 points, a game-best 19 boards, a contest-high four blocks and a steal.

Addison Melendez finished with a season-high 15 points, two swipes and a rebound.

Shilts added six points and seven rebounds, and the scoring for the Lady Roaders was capped with two points from Housley — who totaled nine points and a pair of swipes.

Blaine closed with three boards and two takeaways, and Vicente pulled down one rebound.

The Lady Roaders will open league play of the Division 1A East against Owyhee at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, in Carlin.