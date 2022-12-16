Railroader rundown: Boys start 2-3, girls 2-5

CARLIN — Opening the winter season, the Carlin boys and girls basketball teams have each notched a pair of victories — the Railroaders starting 2-3 and the Lady Roaders going 2-5.

Boys

As part of the Wells Rural Electric Company Classic, the Railroaders opened the season at home — finishing the tournament with a 1-2 record.

Versus Whittell

Carlin won its season opener 42-32 over Whittell.

The Railroaders gained a game-high 20 points and a game-best eight steals from junior Jordan Vicente, who added two rebounds and two assists.

Senior Quinton Henderson also reached double digits with 12 points, posting three boards and two dimes.

Freshman Leonidas Krantz tallied six points, a team-high six rebounds and a swipe.

The offense was capped with four points from junior Josef Hartford, who added five rebounds and a pair of swipes.

Without scoring, senior Alex Ramirez added two rebounds and a steal.

Freshman Gage Lewis turned in a board and a dime — as did senior Jacob Runkle — and sophomore Azland Pinnell chipped in an assist.

Versus Tonopah

In a 46-32 loss to Tonopah, Vicente finished with team highs 19 points, four assists and a block and tied for the roster-best with six rebounds — adding two steals.

Krantz neared double figures with nine points, five boards, a team-best five takeaways and two dimes.

The scoring was rounded out with four points by Hartford, who finished with six rebounds and a steal.

Runkle chipped in three assists, two rebounds and a steal, Lewis finished with two boards and a swipe and Pinnell added a takeaway.

Versus Round Mountain

The Railroaders were dominated 52-28 by Round Mountain.

Vicente packed Carlin with 13 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double, also pacing the Roaders with nine steals and four assists in a triple-double.

Krantz finished with eight points, seven boards, four steals and a pair of dimes.

Lewis scored four points, grabbed four rebounds, dished two assists and made two swipes.

Runkle added two points, three assists, two rebounds and two takeaways.

Pinnell closed the scoring with a free throw, two boards, a dime and a steal — Hartford posting six rebounds and two steals.

Versus Pyramid Lake

Carlin was beaten by 18 points in a 50-32 loss to Pyramid Lake.

Vicente and Runkle tied for the game high with 11 points apiece; Vicente adding four rebounds, two steals and an assist — Runkle finishing with three boards, two swipes and a dime.

Krantz notched six points, six rebounds and a takeaway — Henderson closing out the offense with four points, a game-best nine rebounds and a steal.

Hartford tallied five boards, Lewis added a rebound and junior Adam Kamensky chipped in one board of his own.

Versus Whittell

On Dec. 9, the Railroaders got back in the win column for the second time — beating the same team it beat in the first meeting — taking down Whittell by three points in a 30-27 dogfight.

Vicente tied for the game highs with 15 points and three steals, adding six rebounds and an assist.

Henderson booked 11 points and a game-best nine boards in a near double-double — two steals, a block and an assist — and Runkle closed the Carlin scoring with four points, four rebounds, a team-high two assists and two steals.

The Railroaders were slated to Beatty at 1 p.m. Friday, following with a 4 p.m. Friday tip versus Tonopah and a 2:30 p.m. Saturday game against Kody Beach Tournament host Round Mountain.

Girls

After starting the season with three-straight losses during the WREC Classic, the Lady Railroaders posted their first victory against Round Mountain.

Carlin was defeated by non-varsity opponent in the opener by a score of 30-27, dropped a 66-26 blowout to McDermitt, narrowly fell by three in a 33-30 contest versus Tonopah and bounced back with a three-point win in a 29-26 edging of the Lady Knights.

Versus McDermitt

Sophomore Kylie Kennedy tallied a double-double with team highs of 15 points and 12 rebounds, adding a roster-best three blocks and two steals.

Senior Addison Melendez finished with four points, four boards and two takeaways.

Senior Krista Housley turned in two points and three rebounds, sophomore Mariah Urenda added two points, a rebound and a steal and freshman Hallie Ziegler posted two points and a board.

Sophomore Caileigh Shilts closed the scoring for Carlin with a free throw, three boards and two swats.

Without scoring, sophomore Leila Taylor grabbed three rebounds, sophomore Bretta Melendez added a board and freshman Katelyn Blaine yanked down another.

Versus Tonopah

Kennedy had another monster double-double with 18 points, 13 rebounds and three steals.

Addison Melendez approached double figures with eight points and six boards.

The offense for the Lady Roaders was capped with two points apiece for Urenda and Shilts; Shilts snagging five rebounds — Urenda pacing the defense with four takeaways and adding two boards.

Housley closed with eight boards and a swipe, Blaine booked four rebounds and a steal Ziegler added three takeaways and a rebound and sophomore Maricris Vicente collected one rebound.

Versus Round Mountain

Kennedy was a beast in Carlin’s first win, posting game highs of 19 point, an absurd 25 boards and three rejections — giving her four straight double-doubles.

Addison Melendez totaled five points, five rebounds, a team-high two assists and a pair of steals.

Blaine finished with three points, four boards and a team-high three takeaways — Ziegler closing the scoring with two points, two rebounds and a swipe.

Housley finished with eight rebounds and two steals, Urenda added four rebounds and Shilts closed with a board and two blocks.

Versus Eureka

The Lady Roaders dropped a 46-32 tournament loss to Eureka and followed with a 28-14 defeat to a non-varsity opponent.

Against the Lady Vandals, Kennedy led all players with 24 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks — her fifth straight double-double — and added a steal.

Addison Melendez went for five points, four boards and a swipe — Urenda adding two points and three rebounds.

Housley closed the scoring with a free throw and two rebounds.

Blaine grabbed three boards and made a team-high three steals, freshman Cecilia Doxey collected three rebounds and Shilts pulled down one board.

Versus Pershing County

In a 55-17 loss to Lovelock, Kennedy’s double-double streak came to an end after six-consecutive games.

She finished with 11 points, a game-high eight rebounds and led all players with five swats — pacing Carlin with four steals.

Addison Melendez finished with three points, two rebounds and a swipe — Bretta Melendez closing with two points.

Housley rounded out the scoring with a free throw and two rebounds.

Shilts chipped in five boards, Urenda yanked down three rebounds and Blaine finished with two takeaways and a board.

Carlin was slated to play in the Kody Beach Tournament against Beatty at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Tonopah at 2:30 p.m. Friday and tourney host Round Mountain at 1 p.m. Saturday.