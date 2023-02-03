CARLIN — Following a lopsided loss to Eureka, the Carlin boys basketball team notched its third victory in league play — sweeping the season series with McDermitt.

Versus Eureka

After a contested first quarter, the Railroaders trailing by one at 13-12 — the Vandals ran away with a 64-27 victory.

Eureka outscored Carlin 19-6 in the second period and led 32-18 at the break.

In the second half, the Vandals slammed with an 18-4 domination in the third quarter and a commanding 14-5 tally in the fourth.

Senior Quinton Henderson led the Railroaders with 12 points, the only player in double digits for Carlin.

Senior Jacob Runkle finished with six points, freshman Leonidas Krantz followed with four points, freshman Lachlan McGilvray added three points and the offense was rounded out with two points from freshman Gage Lewis.

The Railroaders were scheduled to play 1A East road games versus the Leopards at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Wells, and the Jaguars at 5 p.m. MST Saturday, in Jackpot.

Versus McDermitt

Against the Bulldogs, Carlin claimed the season series with a 43-24 victory.

The Railroaders placed themselves in a good position early with a 13-5 advantage in the first quarter, opening a 23-8 halftime lead with a 10-3 run in the second.

In the third, Carlin edged McDermitt 9-8 — taking a 32-16 lead into the fourth period.

Down the stretch, the Railroaders increased their advantage with an 11-8 run for a 19-point victory.

Henderson once again paced Carlin with 15 points, joined in double digits with 12 points by Krantz.

Runkle neared double figures with eight points, junior Jordan Vicente added four points and the scoring was rounded out with a deuce each for McGilvray and junior Adam Kamensky.

Girls Basketball

Carlin’s girls were simply outmatched against the top-two teams in the league and the No. 2 and No. 3 1A teams in state.

Versus Eureka

Against second-ranked Eureka, the Lady Railroaders dismantled by 39 points in a 56-17 loss.

The Lady Vandals opened a 10-2 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Carlin played closed in the second period — outscored 11-7 in the frame — trailing 21-9 at halftime.

But, Eureka woke up in the second half — exploding for a 26-6 streak in the third quarter and a 9-2 run in the fourth as the clock ran due to the mercy rule.

For Carlin, senior Addison Melendez neared double figures with a team-high nine points.

Sophomore Mariah Urenda followed with four points, and the scoring was finished off with two points apiece by freshman Katelyn Blaine and senior Krista Housley.

Versus McDermitt

The Lady Railroaders followed with a similar loss to third-ranked McDermitt, falling by 35 points in a 54-19 contest.

Just two girls scored for Carlin, Melendez reaching double figures once again with a team-best 13 points and sophomore Maricris Vicente following with six points.

The Lady Railroaders were slated to resume their 1A East schedule with a pair of road games at 6 p.m. Friday, in Wells, and 3:30 p.m. MST on Saturday, in Jackpot.