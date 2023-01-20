Railroader rundown: Carlin boys pick up 1st league win

MCDERMITT — Following a lopsided road loss to 1A East-unbeaten Eureka, the Carlin boys basketball team gained its first league victory over McDermitt.

On the road, the Railroaders were blown out by the Vandals 59-26 on Jan. 13, in Eureka.

In defeat, junior Jordan Vicente played a nice game — finishing with a team-high 16 points, four rebounds and a roster-best three steals.

Senior Quinton Henderson neared double figures with eight points and four rebounds.

The offense for Carlin was rounded out with two points from freshman Leonidas Krantz, who tied for the team high with six rebounds and made two takeaways.

Without scoring, fellow freshman Lachlan McGilvray also pulled down six boards.

Senior Jacob Runkle dished the Railroaders’ lone assist.

Against the Bulldogs, Carlin notched its lone league win with a 43-35 victory on Jan. 14, in McDermitt.

Krantz led all scorers with 18 points, tied for the team high with nine rebounds in a near double-double and made three steals.

Vicente also scored in double figures with 17 points, shared the team high with nine boards and topped the roster with five swipes and four dimes.

Runkle finished with six points, three assists and a rebounds.

The offense was capped with a deuce for Henderson, who added eight boards, four takeaways and a dish for a score.

Without scoring, junior Josh Hartford tallied four rebounds and McGilvray snagged three boards.

On 19 made field goals, the Railroaders assisted 12 of the scores.

The Railroaders (5-7 overall, 1-2 in league) were schedule to host Wells (4-14 overall, 2-1 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Carlin.

Girls Basketball

The Lady Railroaders were less fortunate in their matchups against the top-two teams in the 1A East — losing 46 and 53 points.

Against Eureka, Carlin fell by a final wipeout of 60-14.

Sophomore Bretta Melendez led the Lady Railroaders with six points and booked one board.

Senior Addison Melendez tallied five points, three rebounds and shared the team lead with a pair of steals.

Freshman Katelyn Blaine closed with two points and two rebounds, and the offense was capped with a free throw for senior Krista Housley — who yanked down a roster-best five boards.

Without scoring, the Lady Railroaders gained two rebounds and two takeaways by sophomore Mariah Urenda — sophomore Caileigh Shilts making one rebound.

Versus McDermitt, Carlin gave up more points and scored fewer in a 64-11 demolition by the Lady Bulldogs.

Addison Melendez topped the team with seven points, grabbed four rebounds and led the way with a pair of steals.

Sophomore Kylie Kennedy booked two points, a team-high 11 boards and a roster-best two blocks.

The offense was rounded with two points from Shilts, who added two rebounds.

Without putting the ball in the bucket, Housley finished with four boards and a steal — Urenda posting two rebounds and Blaine notching a board and a swipe.

The Lady Railroaders (3-9 overall, 0-3 in league) were slated to face Wells (7-8 overall, 1-2 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Carlin.