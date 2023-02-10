CARLIN – Freshly removed from road losses at Wells for both the Carlin boys and girls basketball teams, each team answered with away victories in Jackpot.

Boys Basketball

Versus Wells

On Feb. 3, the Railroaders dropped a 42-33 ballgame to the Leopards — evening the season series at one game apiece.

Versus Jackpot

Carlin’s boys tallied a slim, 28-25 road victory on Wednesday, in Jackpot, splitting the season meetings with the Jaguars.

The Railroaders (8-10 overall, 4-5 in league) were scheduled to close out the regular season against the Braves at 7 p.m. MST on Friday, in Owyhee.

Girls Basketball

Versus Wells

For the girls, Carlin was beaten by Wells for the second time — coming up 15 points shy in a 48-33 contest.

Sophomore Kylie Kennedy paced Carlin with 17 points, and senior Addison Melendez reached double digits with 10 points.

The scoring for the Lady Roaders was rounded out with four points for freshman Katelyn Blaine and two from sophomore Maricris Vicente.

Versus Jackpot

However, the Lady Railroaders gained their first Division 1A East win of the season against the Lady Jags — following a 38-32 home loss on Jan. 21 with a 42-35 road victory.

Kennedy scored half of Carlin’s points and closed with a game-high 21, Melendez finishing in double digits with 14 points.

Sophomore Mariah Urenda posted five points, and the Lady Roaders’ offense was capped with a deuce by Vicente.

Carlin (4-14 overall, 1-8 in league) was slated to tip off in the regular-season finale at 5 p.m. MST on Friday, in Owyhee.