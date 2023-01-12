Railroader rundown: Girls play Owyhee close

CARLIN — The Carlin basketball teams are still searching for their first wins of the New Year.

After a 4-4 start to the season, the boys have dropped each of their first two contests of 2023 — the latter coming in their league opener.

The Lady Railroaders have played just once since the calendar flipped, pushing Owyhee to a 10-point ballgame.

Girls Basketball

On Tuesday, Carlin came up on the short end of a 45-35 contest against the Lady Braves.

Senior Addison Melendez scored a team-high 16 points and added six rebounds and two steals.

Sophomore Kylie Kennedy posted another double-double with 13 points, a roster-best 10 boards, two takeaways and a block.

The offense was capped with two points apiece from senior Krista Housley, sophomore Mariah Urenda and sophomore Maricris Vicente.

Freshman Katelyn Blaine notched four rebounds, Urenda tallied a team-high four steals and three boards and Housley and Vicente each recorded three rebounds and three swipes.

Sophomore Bretta Melendez made two steals and sophomore Caileigh Shilts pulled down one board.

The Lady Railroaders (3-7, 0-1 in league) were scheduled to take on the Lady Vandals at 6 p.m. Friday, in Eureka, and will face another quality opponent when they face the Lady Bulldogs (12-3, 2-0 in league) at 1 p.m. Saturday, in McDermitt.

Boys Basketball

The Railroaders have fallen to 4-6 after a pair of losses, dropping a 60-38 road contest to Independence on Jan. 3 and were handed a 50-31 home defeat Tuesday by Owyhee in the 1A East opener.

Carlin (4-6, 0-1 in league) is slated for a tough battle against the Vandals (10-1, 2-0 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Eureka, but will follow with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday clash versus the Bulldogs (1-12, 0-2 in league) in McDermitt.