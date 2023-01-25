Railroaders defeat Wells on buzzer 3

CARLIN — On Friday, the Carlin boys basketball team needed every second — taking down Wells with a buzzer three in front of the hometown crowd.

The Railroaders pulled out a 44-43 victory over the Leopards in the first meeting of the 1A East schedule.

Wells began the game on a high note — outscoring Carlin 14-4 in the first quarter — the Railroaders coming back to within seven with an 11-8 advantage in the second.

At the half, the Leopards were on top 22-15.

With a 13-11 run in the third quarter, Wells threatened to take the win — going up nine at 35-26 as the game moved to the fourth quarter.

Carlin never backed down from the challenge, instead fighting back with a huge frame — outscoring the Leopards 18-8 down the stretch.

None of the points were bigger than the final three, lifting the Railroaders to a 44-43 victory.

Senior Jacob Runkle scored a team-high 15 points and drained three 3s, joined in double digits by 11 points from junior Jordan Vicente.

Vicente finished with a team-best four steals, four rebounds and two assists — Runkle posting four boards, a roster-high three dimes and a swipe.

Freshman Leonidas Krantz neared double figures with nine points, six rebounds, three steals and an assist.

Senior Quinton Henderson tallied seven points, a team-high seven rebounds, three takeaways, two assists and Carlin’s lone block.

The offense was capped with a deuce by junior Josef Hartford, who added four boards and an assist.

Up Next

The Railroaders (6-8 overall, 2-3 in league) will open the second half of the league slate against Eureka at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Carlin.

Wells (4-16 overall, 2-3 in league) will tip off the second half of its 1A East schedule at 6 p.m. MST on Friday, in Jackpot.