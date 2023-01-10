Rodriguez’s three lifts Elko over Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK — The Elko boys basketball team needed everything Tuesday night to pull out a victory over Spring Creek.

Trailing by as many as eight points in the fourth quarter, the Indians chipped away and made plays on both end of the floor down the stretch — the 56-55 game decided by a three just before the buzzer by Elko senior Luis Rodriguez.

The game’s first bucket came on the right block by Elko junior Preston Chamberlin, who also added the second deuce.

Spring Creek put in its first points on a bank by sophomore Darren Bylund, but Chamberlin’s third field goal opened a 6-2 lead for the Indians.

Chamberlin was fouled in the middle and went 1-for-2 at the line, but senior Klayten Piippo scored on the left block for the Spartans on a dish from senior Maddox Moye.

Elko grabbed a 9-4 lead on a jumper by senior Anthony Atkins, but Spring Creek pulled to within four on a free throw by sophomore Tayden Francis.

Senior Luis Rodriguez came away with a loose ball and scored with his left hand on a pretty ball fake for the Indians, but Francis snaked his way through traffic and dropped a runner for the Spartans.

Junior Jaron Johnson cut the deficit to two with a deuce on the left block after a dish by sophomore Djrevan Demick, but Elko closed the third with a three from Rodriguez on an assist from Chamberlin.

Going to the second, the Indians led 14-9.

Demick set up junior Tucker Johnson for an easy deuce, and Spring Creek tied the game with an And-1 and a free throw by junior Caleb Culp.

Senior Jared Tinkorang put the Indians on top with an offensive board, but Tucker Johnson scored after his own miss.

The Spartans took their first lead on a takeaway and a reverse by Bylund, but the game was knotted up with an offensive rebound and finish from Chamberlin — who opened a 20-18 lead on another score from a pass by senior Cai Alvarado.

With a finish through a foul down the left side, Chamberlin opened a 22-18 advantage.

Bylund nailed a three on a kick from junior Michael Dorame — making the score 22-21 — and the Spartans took the lead on a spin and floater from Francis.

Demick made a layup after a steal, but the Indians tied the game with a three by senior Chris Amaya.

Spring Creek went up two on an offensive put-back by Jaron Johnson.

At the break, the Spartans led 27-25.

Piippo opened the third with a three from the right wing for a 30-25 lead, but Tinkorang scored through a double team on the left block for the Indians and added a free throw.

Bylund finished off the glass on the right block for the Spartans, and Tucker Johnson yanked down a weak-side board and scored through a foul — his free throw opening a seven-point lead.

Chamberlin created space with a pump fake and kissed a shot off the window, but Dorame hammered a triple on the other side.

Amaya drove down the middle and converted an And-1, but Dorame scored on the right block from a great look by Francis.

From an inbound set, junior Josiah Tinkorang finished through a foul on a dish by Alvarado and buried the free throw — making the score 40-35.

But, Jaron Johnson also converted a bank for an And-1 on a feed from Moye.

Chamberlin made a defensive rebound and drove coast-to-coast, his layup beating the buzzer and pulling Elko within five.

Going to the fourth, Spring Creek led 42-37.

Rodriguez sliced the deficit to three with a floater off the glass, but Tucker Johnson answered with a bunny in the middle.

Chamberlin made a huge board for the Indians and cashed a bank through contact for an And-1, but Piippo grabbed a loose ball for a gimme in the lane on the other end.

With 5:16 on the clock, Elko reached the single bonus but missed the front end of the one-and-one.

Bylund rattled home a shot on the right baseline, and the Indians turned the ball over with a carry.

Rodriguez was fouled after a steal and went 1-for-2 at the stripe, and the Spartans missed a pair of freebies.

But, Spring Creek made some takeaways and blocked a number of shots — a big stuff by Jaron Johnson nullifying a fast break after an Elko steal.

Amaya was fouled on the defensive end and drained both shots at the line, making the score 48-44.

The Indians forced a five-second call with 2:50 on the clock, but Elko missed multiple shots in the paint and then fouled on the other side.

Tucker Johnson made one freebie with 2:21 on the clock for a five-point lead, and Dorame booked a deuce after the Spartans regained possession after the second miss.

Chamberlin fought through bodies and scored on the left block, making the score 51-46 with two minutes remaining.

The Indians forced a turnover with a jump ball, and Chamberlin put back a miss and knifed the margin to three.

Piippo drove the baseline and scored off the glass, and Tinkorang was absolutely wrecked in mid-air in transition on the other end.

Atkins stepped to the line and drilled both free throws, but Francis took advantage of an over-aggressive play by Elko and stuck a deuce in the middle.

With 47 seconds on the clock, the Indians once again pulled to within three on a layup on a jump hook on the left block by Chamberlin.

Atkins scored after making a steal and driving the floor, but he was not granted the continuation — instead having to settle for 1-of-2 free throws.

Elko forced a turnover and took a timeout down two with 18.3 ticks remaining.

The Indians saved their best possession for last, working the ball around and finding Jared Tinkorang at the elbow.

He pivoted, turned and dropped a pass back to Rodriguez — who stepped into a game-winning dagger from distance.

Up one with three seconds on the clock, the Indians held on as Spring Creek’s last-second heave from three found nothing but air.

Elko survived a ferocious challenge by the Spartans, winning the first meeting of the season by a final score of 56-55.

Chamberlin scored a game-high 25 points, joined in double digits by 11 points from Rodriguez — whose second of two 3s served as the difference.

Bylund led the Spartans with 11 points, Tucker Johnson also scoring in double figures with 11 and Piippo nearing double digits with nine.

Elko gained seven points from Amaya, five each for Atkins and Jared Tinkorang and three by Josiah Tinkorang.

Dorame and Francis finished with seven apiece for the Spartans, Jaron Johnson added six, Culp closed with three and Demick rounded out the offense with a deuce.

Up Next

The Indians will play a non-league contest against Division 5A North program Bishop Manogue at 2 p.m. Saturday, in Reno, while the Spartans will resume league play versus Lowry at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, in Winnemucca.