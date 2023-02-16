WELLS — The No. 5 Carlin boys basketball team took down No. 4 Wells for the second time on a three near the buzzer.

On Wednesday, in the 1A East quarterfinal round, the Railroaders trailed by 17 at the break but ended the third quarter on a 15-0 run and advanced to the regional semifinal with a dagger three by senior Jacob Runkle.

Wells posted the first field goal after numerous empty trips for both squads, senior Ryder Hitt scoring on a feed from junior Ian Livingstone — who then finished through a foul for an And-1 with 4:57 remaining in the first quarter.

Carlin hit the scoreboard on a steak by junior Jordan Vicente, who set up Runkle a breakaway layup.

But, the Leopards quickly put six on the board with a pair of threes by freshman Luis Garcia on assists from Hitt.

Vicente nailed a pull-up jumper at the high post, but Wells took a 10-point lead on a bank shot by Livingstone from the elbow and a put-back by Hitt — making the score 14-4.

Freshman Rhen Edwards cashed Wells’ third three of the frame from the left wing, the Leopards taking a 17-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.

After two and a half minutes of scoreless ball, Runkle rattled home a three for the Railroaders on the left wing.

But, Wells followed with a deuce on the right block by Livingstone — set up with a sweet wrap-around pass by sophomore Cesar Berumen.

Garcia tagged his third three of the game from the left side, and Livingstone made a hustle play on a ball into Carlin’s backcourt — leading to a free throw for Berumen and a 23-7 lead.

Senior Quinton Henderson stopped the 6-0 run with a free throw, bringing the Railroaders back to within 15.

Livingstone scored on the right baseline with some English on a bank from a pass by Edwards, who then made a steal and assisted Livingstone on the break with an outlet pass for a layup in transition on the left side.

Runkle banked in a shot from an assist by Henderson, making the score 27-10 at the break.

The Railroaders moved the ball on their first possession of the third, leading to a bunny on the right block after an entry pass by Henderson and a swing from freshman Lachlan McGilvray.

Wells answered quickly with a deuce by Livingstone, Vicente penetrating the left side for a finish.

Hitt posted consecutive buckets for the Leopards with a pair of follow-up deuces, but Vicente scored five straight with a nasty finish on a double-clutch through a traffic and splashing a straightaway trey.

Henderson converted through a foul for an And-1 and added a free throw, making the score 33-22.

Freshman Gage Lewis continued the Roader rally, pouring in seven in a row — finishing after Runkle broke the Wells press, canning a three on a dish from Henderson and making a layup on a dime by Vicente.

Carlin finished the third on a 15-0 streak and trailed by just four at 33-29 as the game went to the fourth, the Leopards ending the third with turnovers, missed shots from the outside on quick trigger-fires and getting away from the inside-out game that served them well in the first half.

But, Garcia picked a good time to drill his fourth three to open the fourth for a 36-29 advantage.

However, Henderson’s first triple on a dish from Vicente made the score 36-32 with six minutes remaining.

Edwards was fouled and made the second free throw, Livingston sticking the first of two tries at the stripe.

Vicente pushed the gas and beat Wells’ defense out of a trap and scored through a foul, but Berumen answered with a big two on the other end.

With 4:19 remaining, Carlin took a timeout — trailing by six with the score at 40-34.

Henderson dropped consecutive shots from the elbow area for Carlin, making the score 40-38.

Wells gave the ball back with a turnover with 2:54 on the clock, and Vicente tied the game with a strong finish through a foul.

The Leopards regained the lead with a deuce by Hitt on a pocket pass from Edwards, but the Railroaders gained their first lead of the ballgame with less than two minutes remaining on an And-1 plus the free throw by Henderson.

With 1:30 on the clock, Hitt scored on a feed from Livingstone – Wells grabbing a 44-43 lead.

Coming off a curl, Vicente moved to the left wing — a Wells defender cutting underneath a handoff — and hammered a trey from the right wing for a 46-44 advantage with 1:15 remaining.

Edwards dropped another dime to Hitt on the left block, tying the game with less than a minute on the clock.

Carlin took a timeout with 39.2 seconds remaining then missed a wide-open layup and the ensuing follow-up try.

With 21.2 ticks on the clock, the Leopards were fouled and went to the line but missed both shots — setting the table for an emphatic finish.

Vicente brought the ball down the floor and passed to the right wing to Lewis, who swung the ball to Runkle in the corner.

The ball left his hand and found nothing but the bottom of the nylon with seven seconds remaining.

Wells threw the ball in, dribbled from the right sideline toward the middle and passed ahead to the right wing — the Leopards’ desperation heave finding nothing but air, appearing to be fired just as time expired.

Carlin overcame a 13-point first-quarter deficit, fell down by 17 at the half, solidified its comeback with a 15-point run at the end of the third quarter and rolled to the 1A East semifinal on Runkle’s dagger three for a 49-46 victory.

Vicente scored a game-high 18 points and stuck two 3s, leading a trio of Carlin players in double digits — joined in double figures with 14 points by Henderson and 10 by Runkle, none bigger than the final three.

Wells also had three players in double figures; paced by 14 points from Hitt and 13 from Livingstone — Garcia’s 12 points all coming on four 3s.

Lewis rounded out the scoring for the Railroaders with seven points, all coming in succession in the third quarter.

The offense for the Leopards was rounded out with four points for Edwards and three from Berumen.

Up Next

The No. 5 Railroaders (9-11 overall, 5-6 against league opponents) will face No. 1 Eureka (10-0 in league) during the Division 1A East semifinal at 4:40 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium, the winner moving to the regional final and the 1A state tournament.