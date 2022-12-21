Spartans drop pair of nail-biters

SOUTH TAHOE, California — The Spring Creek boys basketball team — which entered the weekend with a 4-2 record — fell to even on the season with a pair of nail-biting defeats to teams with losing records.

On Friday, the Spartans came up a point shy in a 51-50 road loss to Wooster, in Reno, and followed with a 57-51 road loss in the Vikings’ lone win of the season Saturday, in South Tahoe, California.

Versus Wooster

Against the Colts, Spring Creek had a chance to win the game at the end but had a shot blocked and a last-second heave came after the buzzer and lipped out in a one-point loss.

In defeat, senior Klayten Piippo scored a team-high 13 points and knocked down two 3s — joined in double digits with 10 points from sophomore Darren Bylund.

Senior Landon Albisu — who has been battling an ankle injury — scored eight points in his first game since seeing limited action in the season opener.

Junior Tucker Johnson finished with five points, and the Spartans gained four points apiece from junior Michael Dorame, junior Jaron Johnson and sophomore Tayden Francis.

Senior Maddox Moye capped Spring Creek’s offense with a deuce, eight players scoring in total for the Spartans.

Bylund recorded a double-double with a team-high 12 rebounds, three steals and a block.

Moye posted five boards, three steals and an assist.

Jaron Johnson tallied four rebounds, a game-best four rejections, an assist and a takeaway — Tucker Johnson notching four boards, two swats and two steals.

Dorame made a game-high four swipes and grabbed three rebounds, Francis finished with a game-high five assists, three rebounds and two takeaways and Albisu turned in three boards, a steal and a stuff.

Piippo added two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a swat — junior Carson Fisher dishing one assist.

The Spartans turned the ball over 29 times and shot just 16-for-29 at the free-throw line in the one-point loss.

Versus South Tahoe

Versus the Vikings, the Spartans started the game well — opening a 13-7 lead after the first quarter.

But, South Tahoe trimmed its deficit to four with a 19-17 advantage in the second period.

At the break, Spring Creek led 30-26.

The Vikings took a 42-40 lead into the fourth quarter with a 16-10 run in the third.

Down the stretch, South Tahoe finished the game with a 15-12 run for a five-point, 57-52 victory.

Bylund scored a team-high 15 points for Spring Creek and knocked down two 3s, Moye joining him in double digits with 11 points.

Piippo connected on a pair of treys and finished with seven points, and Dorame’s six points came by way of two triples.

Junior Caleb Culp added four points, Albisu closed with three and the Spartans’ offense was rounded out with two points apiece for Francis, Jaron Johnson and Tucker Johnson.

Jaron Johnson yanked down a team-high eight rebounds and blocked a shot, and Bylund went for six boards, two assists and a pair of steals.

Moye finished with a team-best five assists, four rebounds and two takeaways — Francis closing with four assists, a board, a steal and a block.

Tucker Johnson collected four boards.

Both Dorame and Piippo posted two rebounds, a dime and a swipe —Albisu notching a rebound, steal and an assist.

The Spartans shot the ball better at the stripe but only attempted six free throws and sank five — making 83% of their attempts — and turned the ball over 23 times.

Up Next

The Spartans (4-4 overall) will play in the East Idaho Holiday Shootout, tipping off against Idaho Falls at 7:45 p.m. MST on Wednesday.