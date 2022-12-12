Spartans edge Panthers, crush Hawks by 34 points

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek boys basketball team opened its 3A North schedule with a pair of victories.

On Friday, the Spartans survived a comeback bid by North Valleys — edging the Panthers 57-54 — and crushed Hug by 34 points on Saturday.

Versus Hug

Against the Hawks, Spring Creek took control of a give-and-take start midway through the first quarter and never looked back — rolling to a 61-27 victory.

Senior Klayten Piippo opened the scoring with a free throw after a steal, Hug grabbing a 2-1 lead on a deuce on the right block by junior Nasoni Puteni — set up from a dish by senior Connor Humphreys.

The Spartans went to the high side on a layup by junior Tucker Johnson from an assist by sophomore Darren Bylund, but sophomore Elijah Noguera made a strong take to the bucket for the Hawks.

Johnson made a swim move around a defender at the high post for an easy layup, but the game was tied on a free throw from Fred Fauolo.

Spring Creek went up 8-5 on a three by senior Maddox Moye in the left corner on a pass from Piippo, but Fauolo scored on the right block for Hug on a dime from Humphreys.

Bylund finished on a backdoor cut with a nice look from sophomore Tayden Francis, who pushed the lead to five with a pair of free throws and opened an eight-point lead with a three on a skip pass from Moye.

With another triple from Bylund, the Spartans took an 18-7 advantage.

Junior Jaron Johnson easily drove the left side of the lane for a bunny — capping a 12-0 run — and Fauolo ended the streak with a layup on the left block on the other end.

The frame ended with a drive down the right side by junior Caleb Culp, and Francis finished on a pass from Piippo after a block by Jaron Johnson started the break.

Going to the second quarter, Spring Creek led 24-9.

Humphreys and Noguera each made a free throw for Hug, but Bylund hammered a trey for the Spartans.

Tucker Johnson scored on a pretty pass by Moye, and Piippo ran the floor and finished a layup on an outlet kick from Francis on a steal for Moye.

Bylund stuck a pullup jumper, and junior Carson Fisher knocked down a midrange J off the dribble for a 35-11 lead.

Ricky Pacheco put back a reverse layup for Hug after grabbing his own miss, but Jaron Johnson also notched a deuce on the offensive glass for Spring Creek.

Francis made a fancy move with a ball fake and a score off the bounce, and Jaron Johnson tipped home a miss.

The Hawks gained a free throw by Pacheco, but the Spartans were up 27 at the break with the score at 41-14.

In the third quarter, Spring Creek enforced the running clock.

Francis scored on the right post, and Piippo put in four straight — finishing on an outlet pass and a handoff from Moye.

The mercy rule kicked in on a deuce for Moye on an assist from Bylund — pushing the margin to 35 at 49-14 — Noguera scoring for the Hawks and stopping an 8-0 run.

Bylund scored in the lane from a sweet one-handed no-look pass by Moye, and Tucker Johnson found a gimme on a dime from Piippo.

Noguera cashed a three and Fauolo scored on the right block for the Hawks, but junior Michael Dorame buried a three on a kick from Jaron Johnson.

At the end of three, Spring Creek led by 35 with the score at 56-21.

Down the stretch, the clock ate away quickly — a free throw by Noguera followed with a corner three by Dorame.

Sophomore Hinae Banks was fouled and hit two freebies for the Hawks, but Fisher dropped a floater down the right side for the Spartans.

Hug’s Alonso Oseguera hit a three for the final bucket of the ballgame, but Spring Creek rolled to a 34-point, 61-27 victory.

Bylund led Spring Creek with 12 points and made a pair of threes, Francis also scoring in double figures with 11 points.

Tucker Johnson posted eight points, Piippo closed with seven and Jaron Johnson and Dorame each added six — Dorame’s coming on two triples.

Moye notched five points, Fisher tallied four and Culp rounded out the offense with two.

Versus North Valleys

Against the Panthers, the Spartans opened Division 3A North play with a 57-54 victory.

Tucker Johnson led the Spartans with 10 points, Moye nearing double digits with nine points.

Bylund and Jaron Johnson finished with eight points apiece, and Piippo and Francis added six points each.

Dorame dropped five points, Culp hit a three and Fisher closed out the scoring with a deuce.

Up Next

The Spartans (4-2 overall) will play Wooster at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Reno, and close their road trip with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday game in South Tahoe, California.