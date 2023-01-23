Spartans erase 16-point deficit

SPRING CREEK — On Saturday, the Spring Creek boys basketball team not only erased a 16-point deficit — the Spartans also went up 16 in less than a quarter and half, nearly gave the lead back and survived an entertaining slugfest.

Against Fallon, both teams brought their best and worst moments out of one another — Spring Creek hanging on a for 67-60 victory.

Spring Creek sophomore Darren Bylund gave the Spartans an early 2-0 lead, Fallon sophomore Braden Sorenson following with a free throw.

Junior Tucker Johnson from a feed by senior Maddox Moye, and sophomore Tayden Francis scored with his left hand for a 6-1 lead.

Fallon tied the contest on a three by senior Shawn Alexander and a pair of freebie from Sorenson, then took the lead as Sorenson made a rank layup through traffic.

Spring Creek sliced the deficit to one with a free throw by junior Michael Dorame, but Alexander dropped a runner and sophomore Trevor Hyde scored in the middle on a dish from junior Brady Alves.

The Spartans gained a pair of free throws from sophomore Djrevan Demick, but the Wave went on a 10-0 burst — senior Parker Steele draining a three, Alves sticking another trey and Alexander booking consecutive deuces with a bank on the left block and leaking behind the defense in transition.

Junior Carson Fisher stopped the streak with a bucket on a dime from Demick, but junior Baylor Sandberg scored easily in the lane for Fallon.

A free throw by junior Jaron Johnson made the score 23-12, but the Wave finished the first on a 5-0 run — a three by junior Carter Paul and some free throws by Sorenson opening a 28-12 advantage.

Opening the second, Francis put the Spartans on his back — tearing off a 6-0 personal stretch in rapid fashion.

He scored on the offensive glass, finished a circus scoop after making a steal and notched another layup from yet another takeaway — Spring Creek’s press paying dividends.

Bylund pumped-fake and freed himself for a bunny, added another deuce and brought the score to 28-22.

Alexander ended a drought for the Wave that lasted more than three minutes with a pull-up jumper and converted an And-1 on the break — regaining a 10-point lead — but the Spartans stayed the course and gained a pair of shots at the line by senior Klayten Piippo.

Spring Creek continued to take the ball away in the full court and forced Fallon fouls, Bylund sinking one of two free throws.

Bylund then took a bump and finished through contact, and Fisher scored on the break on a show-time, no-look pass from Francis — forcing a timeout on the heels of a 17-4 run with the score at 32-29.

From the reset, Fallon committed an over-and-back — Bylund throwing some serious English on a ball than spun off the glass, around the tin and in.

Steele made a free throw for Fallon — its last point of the half — and Bylund tied the game on a nice find from Demick.

Tucker Johnson gave the Spartans their first lead since 6-4 with a pair of free throws, and Dorame hammered a corner three from the left side for a five-point lead.

At the break, Spring Creek led 38-33 — outscoring the Wave 26-5 in the second quarter.

The Spartans carried the momentum into the third, opening with a 5-0 run — Jaron Johnson scoring a deuce on the left block and adding a free throw and Fisher knocking down a baseline jumper.

Sandberg finished on a dish by Alves, but Jaron Johnson scored on a look from Bylund.

Fisher benefited from a great look by Moye, and Bylund opened a 16-point lead at 51-36 on a dime for Francis at the 4:38 mark — capping a 39-7 explosion.

Sorenson stemmed the tide with a pair of free throws, but Moye answered with a layup from a steal.

With a bank shot and a score on a steal of his own, Sorenson brought Fallon to within 53-41 — Bylund posting a put-back for the Spartans.

Alves collected a loose ball and scored in the lane for Fallon, but Piippo hit a free for Spring Creek — the third closing with a pair of freebies for Hyde on the other end.

Going to the fourth, Spring Creek led by 11 with the score at 56-45.

From the bench, junior Luke Glinka kept Fallon alive with a rebound and a finish on the block and a free throw.

Tucker Johnson notched a put-back for the Spartans, but Glinka scored easily on the left edge for the Wave — Alves making a steal and a layup and brining the margin to six at 58-52.

Spring Creek was bailed out with a technical foul on the Fallon bench, Bylund sinking a pair of free throws.

The Wave came unglued and were issued another tech after fouling out a player, Tucker Johnson making one of two at the stripe.

Sorenson nullified the freebie with a three — making the score 61-55 — but Piippo was hacked and dropped both free throws.

Alves went 1-for-2 at the line, Glinka buried two free throws and then scored on a feed from Alves — knifing the gap to three at 63-60.

But, the Spartans made plays down the stretch — Fish scoring on a find by Francis and Bylund drilling two shots at the stripe.

In the end, the Spartans prevailed in a 67-60 seesaw battle — one in which both teams had highs, lows, made shots, missed others, committed turnovers and made takeaways — Spring Creek improving to 3-2 in league play, Fallon falling to 2-3 in the 3A North-East.

Bylund scored a game-high 19 points, leading a trio of Spartans in double digits — Francis and Fisher each scoring 10.

Sorenson led Fallon with 15 points, Alexander finished in double figures with 13 points and Glinka scored all nine of his points in the fourth quarter.

Jaron Johnson booked seven of his eight points in the second half, Tucker Johnson finished with seven points and Piippo added five for Spring Creek.

Alves posted eight points for the Greenwave, who gained four points apiece from Hyde, Sandberg and Steele — Fallon’s offense capped with a three by Paul.

Spring Creek’s offense was rounded out with four points for Dorame and two each from Moye and Demick.

Up Next

The Spartans (8-8 overall, 3-2 in league) will begin the second half of the 3A North-East schedule on the road, playing at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Fernley.