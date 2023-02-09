SPRING CREEK — For the Spring Creek boys basketball team, the options are few but simple: win and earn a berth in the 3A North regional tournament or lose and miss the postseason for the second-consecutive season.

Entering the regular-season finale, the Spartans (10-12 overall, 4-5 in league) have 10 points in the 3A North standings — the top-six teams qualifying for the 3A North playoffs — currently sharing sixth place with Wooster.

But, Spring Creek must finish ahead of the Colts — due to Wooster’s 51-50 head-to-head home win over the Spartans on Dec. 16, 2022, in Reno.

Spring Creek’s last chance to clinch a position in the regional tourney will come against the Greenwave (16-8 overall, 4-4 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.

In the first meeting, the Spartans prevailed in a 67-60 dogfight on Jan. 21, in Spring Creek.

Fallon exploded early, jumping to a 28-12 in the first quarter.

But, turnovers and foul trouble plagued the Wave in the second period — the Spartans playing incredibly well on both ends of the floor.

Spring Creek erupted for a 26-point frame and limited Fallon to just five, going to the half with a 38-33 lead.

In the second half, both teams had their moments — the Spartans getting the better of the action in the third with an 18-12 run.

Going to the fourth quarter, the Wave trailed 56-45 but made several notable pushes — cutting the deficit to three at 63-60.

But, the Spartans made plays when they had to and hung on for a 67-60 victory.

For the Spartans, sophomore Darren Bylund scored a game-high 19 points — leading a trio of Spartans in double digits.

Fallon sophomore Braden Sorenson finished with a team-high 15 points, and senior Shawn Alexander booked 13 points before fouling out.

Spring Creek sophomore Tayden Francis and junior Carson Fisher each booked 10 points, juniors Jaron Johnson and Tucker Johnson nearing double figures with eight points and seven points — respectively.

For the Wave, junior Luke Glinka approached double digits with nine points and junior Brady Alves tacked on eight points.

The scoring for Fallon was rounded out with four points apiece from junior Baylor Sandberg, senior Parker Steele and sophomore Trevor Hyde and a three by junior Carter Paul.

The Spartans’ offense was capped with five points by senior Klayten Piippo, four from junior Michael Dorame and two points each for senior Maddox Moye and sophomore Djrevan Demick.

Game Time

The Spartans will face a win-and-advance or lose-and-home situation against the Greenwave at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.