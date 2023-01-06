Spartans fall short against Fernley

SPRING CREEK — On Friday, the Spring Creek boys basketball team fell behind early and never quite got back over the hump.

In the Division 3A North-East opener, the Spartans came up nine points shy in a 59-48 loss to Fernley.

The Vaqueros scored first on left-handed layup down the middle by senior Jake Cumming, but both teams struggled to make shots and committed numerous offensive fouls.

Cumming’s second deuce came near the midway point of the frame on a pump-fake finish on the right block.

The Spartans did not score until the 3:27 mark on a runner from the right side by sophomore Darren Bylund, but Fernley embarked on a 10-0 run.

Senior Jett Caudle scored on a strong take down the right side, junior Anthony Winters finished on the break from a long outlet pass from freshman Sheldon Jacobsen — who followed with a deuce — junior Johnnie Williams put in a layup on a backdoor cut and Cumming hit a pair of free throws.

Spring Creek closed the frame on a 5-0 run with a long two by senior Maddox Moye and a corner three by junior Michael Dorame on a dish from junior Caleb Culp.

Going to the second, the Spartans trailed by seven at 14-7.

Cumming began the second with a tough bank through contact, and Jacobsen scored on the break after a Spring Creek miss on a feed from Caudle.

For the Spartans, senior Klayten Piippo hit a pair of free throws.

Fernley went up 22-9 on a soft bounce for Cumming and a left-handed bank by Caudle, but the Spartans trimmed the margin to eight with an And-1 plus the freebie for Bylund and a sweet, double-clutch finish in the paint by Moye.

With 3:47 on the clock, Spring Creek was in the single-bonus — Bylund making a free throw and slicing the deficit to seven at 22-15.

Dorame scored with a kiss off the glass, and Fernley was called for a technical foul after slapping the backboard on an attempted block — the Spartans missing both shots at the stripe — the gap sliced to five.

The Vaqueros ended Spring Creek’s 8-0 streak with a three from the left wing by freshman Bryce Dunagan-Stephens, giving Fernley an eight-point lead the break.

At the half, the Spartans trailed 25-17.

Moye hit a bank after a Fernley turnover, but Caudle was fouled and drained both free throws.

Spring Creek junior Tucker Johnson scored at point-blank range on a feed from sophomore Tayden Francis, and Moye drained an elbow jumper — making the score 27-23.

Dunagan-Stephens answered with a corner three on an assist from Cumming, but Francis scored on a take down the middle.

Cumming finished with deep positioning on the left block, but Bylund got a friendly roll on a spin in the lane.

The Vaqueros went up seven with a strong drive by junior Garrett Harjo, who then pushed the lead to 37-27 with a three from the right wing.

Williams opened a 12-point lead with a layup on the right side across the lane, but the Spartans brought the deficit back to single digits with a corner three by Dorame — his second — on a dish from Moye.

Going to the fourth, Spring Creek was down with the score at 39-30.

Fernley opened the final frame with momentum; Cumming converting through a foul and Winters scoring in transition after a turnover.

The Spartans were issued a technical foul after an offensive foul, Caudle making one of the shots at the line.

Bylund swept across the lane for a scoop, but Caudle followed with a rank finish on the left side on the other end.

Moye brought Spring Creek to within 12, but the Vaqueros forced a timeout at the 6:07 mark with rapid buckets in succession — the latter on a steal and layup by Williams — Fernley up 50-34.

From the reset, a three for Bylund was set up with a dish from Moye — who nailed an elbow J and trimmed the deficit to 11.

A deuce by Winters was followed with a free throw from Bylund.

Up 12, the Vaqueros ate nearly a minute and a half of clock — despite turning the ball over to end two possessions.

Piippo railed a corner three and brought the deficit to single digits at 52-43 with 1:51 remaining.

With 1:35 on the clock, Fernley missed the front end of the one-and-one — the Spartans giving the ball back with a turnover.

Winters went to the line with 56.9 ticks on the clock and made one free throw, pushing the Fernley lead back to double digits.

Dorame stuck his third three of the game from the right corner, and Fernley missed a pair of free throws.

The Spartans also misfired but regained possession after knocking the ball free on a defensive board for the Vaqueros, Francis hammering a timely trey with 31.9 on the clock and making the score 53-49.

Caudle rolled in both free throws with 23.3 remaining — pushing the Vaqueros to a 55-49 lead — and a steal and layup from Williams iced the outcome.

Following a missed three by Spring Creek, Caudle hit one of two free throws for a 58-49 victory.

Cumming led a trio of Fernley players in double digits with 14 points — booking 10 in the first half — Caudle following with 12 and Williams finishing with 10.

Spring Creek also placed three scorers in double figures; Bylund leading the way with 14 points — Moye adding 12 and Dorame closing with 11.

The Spartans’ offense was capped with five points apiece from Piippo and Francis and a deuce for Johnson.

Fernley’s scoring was rounded out with seven points by Winters, six for Dunagan-Stephens, five from Harjo and four by Jacobsen.

Up Next

The Spartans will close their weekend with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tipoff against Dayton.