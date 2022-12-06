Spartans grind out 78-71 win in finale

ELKO — For the first two games of the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic, the bugaboo for the Spring Creek boys basketball team was the second half.

Following a 73-2 loss to Reno — being outscored 42-11 after the break — and a 66-56 loss to Hunter after leading by two at halftime, the Spartans overcame giving up an eight-point advantage at the break Saturday against Reed.

The Raiders took a 62-61 lead with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Spartans made stops and shots down the stretch — closing the game on a 17-9 run for a 78-71 victory.

Spring Creek junior Tucker Johnson began a great performance with a put-back on the offensive glass, Reed gaining its first point on a free throw by free throw by freshman Josh Peterson.

Johnson rolled to the hoop and scored on a dish from senior Maddox Moye, but Peterson tied the game with a three.

In transition, Johnson scored from the left block — senior Ean Brown knotting the score at 6-all with a drive down the middle.

Johnson continued his dominant stretch with an And-1 and grabbed a miss on a free throw for a finish, scoring 10-straight for the Spartans and a four-point lead.

Senior Klayten Piippo pushed the advantage to double with a pair of freebies before Reed sank three in a row at the stripe — one by senior Aedan Barnum and two from Brown — but the margin went back to six as junior Michael Dorame banked in a three from the right wing.

A triple by sophomore Xavier Pineda was followed with a free throw by Brown, who then scored on the break after a steal — gridlocking the tally at 15-apiece.

The Spartans turned the ball over numerous times against Reed’s press, and the Raiders claimed their first lead on a deuce for Brown at the buzzer on an assist from senior Trevor Martin.

After the first, Reed was out in front by two at 17-15.

Spring Creek went to the high side on a three from sophomore Darren Bylund, but Brown gave the Raiders a one-point lead on a baseline drive from Brown.

Junior Jaron Johnson tipped in a missed shot for the Spartans, but Spring Creek gave up a backdoor bucket to senior Conner Mueller.

Spring Creek took the lead on a jab-step jumper by Bylund, but Brown scored on a friendly bounce as the Raiders regained the advantage.

Jaron Johnson made 1-of-2 free throws, and junior Jace Rickman-Buono scored inside for a 25-23 Reed lead.

Junior Carson Fisher tied the game with a strong take down the right side, and Dorame’s second three — coming a drive and kick from Moye — opened a 28-25 advantage for Spring Creek.

At the 4:15 mark, the game was tied on a triple from Barnum.

The Spartans took control with a 7-0 burst; Tucker Johnson hitting a free throw, Bylund scoring on his own miss, Tucker Johnson scoring on a hustle play in the lane and Bylund sticking a baseline J.

Reed cut into the deficit at the line; senior Dontavian Ghidossi making 3-for-4 after being fouled and the Spartans earning a technical.

But, Tucker Johnson ended the half on a 4-0 personal streak —scoring on a feed from Moye and adding another deuce.

At the break, Spring Creek led by eight at 38-31.

From the locker room, Reed trimmed the gap with a spin and score in the lane by sophomore Gary Smith.

Tucker Johnson stepped outside and canned a long two, but Ghidossi got the rack and scored at the rim for the Raiders — notching consecutive buckets on drives.

Spring Creek got away with a travel after dragging a pivot foot and capitalized on a deuce for Tucker Johnson and another dime by Moye.

Dorame added a deuce after a steal, but Peterson cut the margin to five with a trey.

Piippo made a free throw, but Peterson scored on a floater down the lane.

Jaron Johnson drilled a pair of shots at the line, and Bylund stuck a pair of freebies on a Reed technical.

Peterson dropped a contested jumper from the elbow, but Jaron Johnson scored on a pick-and-roll from pass from Fisher.

On the other end, Peterson continued to pack Reed with a runner — a follow-up deuce for Gary Smith forcing a timeout with the score at 52-48.

In a big swing, the Raiders missed a bunny — Moye making a gimme on the other end immediately after.

Ghidossi finished in the paint, and Peterson brought Reed to within one on a three from the corner.

Going to the fourth, the Spartans led by one at 54-53.

Tucker Johnson and Ghidossi traded layups after a steal, but sophomore Tayden Francis scored on a strong take down the left edge.

Brown booked a layup and a cut to the hoop on a feed from Peterson, but Piippo was fouled and connected both free throws.

The lead shrunk to one on a deuce for freshman Gabriel Smith on a nice find from Barnum, but a freebie by Jaron Johnson opened a two-point lead — the Raiders notching their first advantage since 25-23 on a corner bomb by Peterson.

In return, Moye gave the Spartans a 63-62 advantage on a finish through a foul down the right side — Brown hammering a three for a 65-63 lead for Reed.

Tucker Johnson scored easily at the rim after the Raiders gambled and came up empty on a steal attempt, but Barnum pushed Reed to the front with a triple.

Bylund made a tough take down the left block, and Tucker Johnson gave the Spartans the lead for good on a clutch hook with 3:55 on the clock.

Moye followed home a miss for a 71-68 lead with two minutes remaining, and a Bylund trey from the left wing pushed the advantage two six.

Barnum returned fire with a three of his own, but the Raiders never scored again.

Moye made a free throw with 41 ticks on the clock, Tucker Johnson added another and stamped the game with a big block — Francis closing the scoring late.

In the end, Spring Creek survived a challenge and pulled away for a 78-71 victory.

Tucker Johnson led all scorers with 28 points, joined in double digits with 16 points from Bylund — who hit two 3s.

Reed finished with three players in double figures; gaining 18 by Brown, 16 points and four 3s from Peterson, 13 points and four triples by Barnum and 11 points for Ghidossi.

Dorame canned a pair of threes and scored eight points for Spring Creek, Jaron Johnson added eight of his own, Moye finished with seven points and Piippo closed with five.

The Spartans’ offense was capped with four points for Francis and two from Fisher.

The Raiders’ scoring was rounded off by four points from Gary Smith, a three or Pineda and two-points apiece by Gabriel Smith, Mueller and Rickman-Buono.

Up Next

The Spartans (2-2 overall) will open play against the 3A North at home, hosting North Valleys at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Hug at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.