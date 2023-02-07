SPRING CREEK — Coming down the stretch, the senior-night contest for the Spring Creek boys basketball team has a lot more on the line than originally anticipated.

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Spartans (10-11 overall, 4-4 in league) will play for their postseason lives against Lowry (9-12 overall, 2-6 in league).

Spring Creek enters the contest after splitting a pair of 3A North crossover games against West teams, losing 66-60 60 to Sparks but overcoming a 13-point deficit for a 67-59 victory over Truckee.

Despite having a worse overall record and a much worse record in 3A North-East play, the Buckaroos currently lead the Spartans in the hunt for a postseason position — Lowry going 6-0 in crossover games and Spring Creek finishing 3-3 against the West.

As of now, the Bucks possess 14 points — crossover victories counting as double points — the Spartans tallying 10 points.

With the top-six teams earning positions in the 3A North regional tournament, both the West and East champions will receive a first-round bye — Fernley (21-4 overall, 9-0 in league) already clinching the East title.

In the West, South Tahoe (12-10 overall, 6-2 in league) currently has the upper hand with 12 points but still has to play a pair of games on Friday, in Truckee, and Saturday, at home, against Sparks.

For the Spartans, the best-case scenario for a playoff push would be for the Vikings to win out and claim the only spot in the regional tournament for the West.

The worst-case scenario would be if Truckee (9-10 overall, 6-2 in league) won at Wooster on Tuesday night and then took out South Tahoe at home on Friday, which would likely place two teams from the West in the regional tourney and potentially leave Spring Creek on the outside and looking in regardless of the outcomes of the Spartans’ last-two games.

As for the Wednesday matchup with Lowry, Spring Creek claimed the first meeting 64-56 in a back-and-forth ballgame on Jan. 17, in Winnemucca.

Spring Creek led by one after the first following a 15-14 frame, but the Buckaroos turned the tables with a 15-8 advantage in the second period — Lowry opening a 29-23 at the break.

In the third quarter, the Spartans once again evened the playing field with a 14-8 run of their own.

Going to the fourth, the game was gridlocked 37-all.

Neither team was effective at shutting the other down in the final period, but Spring Creek was more effective at putting the ball in the bucket — exploding for 27 points and eclipsing its entire first-half total.

The Buckaroos posted their frame best of 19 points in the fourth quarter but fell 64-56 shootout across the final eight minutes.

Spring Creek senior Klayten Piippo was hot, scoring a team-high 21 points — hitting 8-of-15 from the floor and going 3-of-8 from distance — finishing with four rebounds, a roster-best three steals and an assist.

He was joined in double digits by sophomore Darren Bylund, who closed with 11 points, five boards, four dimes and two takeaways.

Junior Jaron Johnson gave the Spartans eight points and three rebounds.

In the middle, fellow junior post Tucker Johnson played huge with six points and a team-best 11 boards — sophomore Tayden Francis also adding six points, six rebounds, two assists and a pair of swipes.

Junior Carson Fisher was chipped in big off the bench with six points and a board.

Senior point guard Maddox Moye turned in two points, a team-high five assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Sophomore Djrevan Demick — who has played well since being called up from the JV — finished with two points, three boards and a steal.

Junior Caleb Culp closed out the offense with two points.

Without scoring, junior Michael Dorame added two takeaways and an assist.

Game Time

Versus Sparks

On Friday, the Spartans fell short in a 66-60 road loss to Sparks.

After close battles in the first and second quarters — the Railroaders edging Spring Creek 17-15 in the first and the Spartans besting Sparks 14-11 in the second — the Spring Creek was unable to finish with a 29-28 lead at the half.

The Spartans were torched for 24 points in the third quarter and mounted only nine, going to the fourth quarter down 14 with the score at 52-38.

Spring Creek mounted a rally and dropped 22 points in the final frame but was unable to climb all the way back, the Railroaders scoring 14 down the stretch and hanging for a 66-60 home win.

Bylund scored a team-high 19 points and buried four 3s, but the Spartans allowed a game-high 32 points and three 3s by senior Orande Todd and 18 points to senior Omar Dominguez.

The Railroaders shot a ridiculous 83% from the floor on 24-for-29, a perfect 4-for-4 from distance and 20-for-25 from two.

Francis reached double digits with 11 points, Jaron Johnson also scoring in double figures with 10.

Piippo neared double digits with eight points, Moye and Culp added four apiece and the offense was capped with two points each for sophomore Demick and Tucker Johnson.

Versus Truckee

On Saturday, the Spartans trailed by double digits but played a strong second half in a 67-59 road victory over the Wolverines.

Bylund led Spring Creek with 21 points and hit two 3s, Piippo dropped four treys and finished with 14 points and Moye stuck two 3s and reached double digits with 10 points

. Tucker Johnson flirted with double figures and closed with nine points, Demick added seven and Francis closed out the scoring with six points.