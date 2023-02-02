Spartans look for W against Sparks

SPRING CREEK — After losing to Elko for the second time, the Spring Creek boys basketball team hopes for a rebound effort on the road.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Spartans (9-10 overall, 4-4 in league) will play the first half of its final road trip against crossover opponents versus the Railroaders (7-11 overall, 4-4 in league), in Sparks.

Sparks is led in scoring by 13.8 points from senior Orande Todd, who also tops the roster with 3.7 assists — adding 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 steals.

Junior JJ Tagulao also scores in double figures at 10.3 points, averaging 4.9 boards, 2.6 assists and two takeaways.

Senior Omar Dominguez posts 6.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 1.7 dimes.

As a sophomore, Leslie Loudermilk has contributed 6.3 points, a roster-best 9.1 boards, 1.9 blocks, an assist and a swipe.

Senior Franco Budija has added 4.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

Fellow senior Ryne Ramynke has chipped in 1.8 points, 3.4 boards and 1.6 takeaways — junior Marco Nepomuceno turning in 1.6 points per game.

Senior Tyrus Allen has tallied 1.4 points and 2.2 rebounds, and freshman Omar McKenzie has added one point per contest.

For the Spartans, sophomore Darren Bylund leads the offensive charge with 15.4 points per ballgame — also pacing the attack on the glass with 6.9 rebounds — adding 1.9 steals and 1.6 assists.

Senior Klayten Piippo averages 8.3 points, 2.9 boards, 1.5 dimes and 1.3 takeaways.

Senior Maddox Moye has posted 6.5 points, a team-high 3.7 dimes, 3.4 rebounds and a roster-best 2.1 steals.

Junior Jaron Johnson has come along in his first year of varsity and tallied 6.3 points and 4.1 boards, sophomore Tayden Francis also playing beyond his years with 5.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, three assists and 1.7 swipes.

Junior Tucker Johnson — another newcomer to the varsity rotation — has turned in 5.5 points and 5.2 boards.

Junior Michael Dorame, who saw limited action on the varsity team as a sophomore, has notched 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 takeaways.

Sophomore Djrevan Demick — a call-up from the JV — has played well and provided energy with 2.8 points, 2.8 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.9 steals.

Junior Caleb Culp has added 2.8 points and 1.1 rebounds, junior Carson Fisher posting 2.1 points and a board.

Game Time

The Spartans will tip off against the Railroaders at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Sparks, and face the Wolverines at 2:30 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California.

Versus Fernley

On Jan. 27, the Spartans dropped a 79-63 road game to Fernley.

Spring Creek scored enough points but did not make enough stops, putting up 14 in the first quarter and 17 in the seconds — allowing 24 in the first and 18 in the second.

At the half, the Vaqueros led 42-31.

In the third, Fernley extended its lead with a 20-14 run — the Spartans narrowly edging the Vaqueros 18-17 in the fourth.

Bylund scored a team-high 19 points and hit three 3s, joined in double figures with 14 points from Moye.

Piippo added seven points, Jaron Johnson and Francis finished with six apiece and Demick closed with five.

The offense was capped with three points each from Tucker Johnson and Fisher.

Versus Dayton

Against the Dust Devils, the Spartans scored at will — nearly hanging a 100 on the board — but the defense still allowed too many points to a team that generally struggles to score in a 92-50 domination.

Spring Creek led 46-35 at the half with an advantage of 28-17 in the first quarter and an 18-all battle in the second.

In the third, the Spartans exploded for 29 points — Dayton finishing with 11 — and closed the show with a 17-4 burst in the fourth.

Bylund kept his momentum going with a game-high 25 points and five 3s, leading four players in double digits for the Spartans.

Piippo scored 17 points, Culp dropped 13 and Francis added 11.

Moye closed with seven points, Demick and Dorame tallied five each and the scoring was rounded out with two points apiece for Jaron Johnson, Tucker Johnson, Fisher and junior Jon Crawford-Wadley.

In total, 11 players scored for Spring Creek.