Spartans look to avenge loss to Colts

SPRING CREEK — The last time the Spring Creek boys basketball team faced Wooster, the Spartans lost at home by 40 points.

Now, Spring Creek (4-2) should have the upper hand toward avenging the blowout against the Colts (1-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

Wooster graduated eight of its top-10 scorers from the 2021-22 season, when the Colts went 13-8 overall and 10-1 in league play of the 3A North-West.

In its first 3A North crossover contests of the year, Wooster rolled off a 20-point, 50-30 victory against Dayton then lost by 37 points in a 61-24 blowout to Fernley.

Senior Jose Vazquez has been a double-double machine for the Colts with 16.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and one steal.

He is joined in double digits by junior Jared Marquicias — another holdover from last year’s squad — averaging 14 points, 2.8 boards, a team-high 2,3 assists and a roster-best 2.3 takeaways.

Following a large drop-off, senior Angel Artiga Reyes has booked 4.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 dimes and 1.3 swipes.

Junior Jamal Gaitor has turned in 3.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

Junior Brandon Rodriguez Reynoso averaging 1.5 points and 2.3 boards.

Junior Christopher Jules has averaged 1.3 points, five rebounds, a team-high 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals — senior Rafael Liquidano Cortes posting 1.3 points, 1.3 boards and a takeaway.

For the Spartans, sophomore Darren Bylund tops the roster in scoring at 13.5 points per game and 5.7 rebounds — adding 1.5 assists.

Junior Tucker Johnson has come on strong in the post with nine points, five boards and a block per outing.

Senior points guard Maddox Moye is averaging 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, a team-high 4.3 assists and a roster-best 2.2 steals.

Junior post Jaron Johnson is tallying 8.2 points and 5.2 rebounds.

Senior Klayten Piippo has notched 6.3 points, 2.3 boards, 2.2 dimes and 1.3 swipes per contest.

Sophomore Tayden Francis has improved quickly with 4.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 takeaways per ballgame.

Junior Michael Dorame is turning in 3.2 points, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 boards.

Junior Caleb Culp has booked 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds, junior Carson Fisher averaging 1.7 points and a board.

Junior Jon Crawford Wadley is grabbing 1.5 rebounds per contest.

Game Time

Spring Creek will close its weekend with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tipoff versus the Vikings, in South Tahoe, California.