Spartans look to build streak against Panthers

SPRING CREEK — When the Spring Creek boys basketball team steps on the court for its 3A North opener, the Spartans will look to build a streak — actually two.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Spartans (2-2 overall) will attempt to build on a 78-71 victory over Reed in their last game of the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic and extend their winning streak over North Valleys to two games.

Despite going 2-20 overall last season, Spring Creek notched one of its two wins against the Panthers — digging out a 57-51 road win on Dec. 10, 2021, in Reno.

North Valleys has started the season 1-2, dropping its first two games by scores of 64-40 against Division 1A West program Sage Ridge and falling 70-57 to Division 5A North Reed before booking a 62-34 victory over Division 3A North-East foe Dayton.

Through four games, the Spartans have been paced by 15.3 points per contest from sophomore Darren Bylund — who also leads the attack on the glass with 5.5 rebounds and adds 1.5 assists.

Junior Tucker Johnson nears double digits in scoring at nine points per game — aided greatly by a career-high 28 against the Raiders — with five boards, a team-best 1.3 blocks and a steal per contest.

Senior point guard Maddox Moye also averages nine points, 4.5 boards, a roster-high 3.8 assists and a team-high 2.3 takeaways.

Junior post Jaron Johnson has put in 8.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Senior wing Klayten Piippo continues the balance with 6.3 points, two boards, 1.8 dimes and 1.3 swipes.

Junior Caleb Culp — who was injured in a 66-56 loss to Hunter (Utah) — has notched three points and a rebound through three games.

Sophomore Tayden Francis has been active in a variety of areas with three points, 3.3 assists, three rebounds and 1.5 steals per outing.

Junior Michael Dorame is turning in two points, 1.8 assists and 1.3 boards — junior Carson Fisher posting one point and one board.

Junior Jon Crawford-Wadley has averaged 1.5 rebounds and nearly one point per game.

Game Time

The Spartans (2-2) will tip off their 3A North slate in a West-East crossover matchup against North Valleys (1-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.