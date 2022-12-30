Spartans lose big, bounce back, fall again

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — In its first game of the East Idaho Holiday Shootout, the Spring Creek boys basketball was buried.

On Wednesday, hometown Idaho Falls rolled to a 24-point victory — the Tigers pouncing on the Spartans, 73-49 — but Spring Creek bounced back Thursday with a 73-61 win over Burley.

On Friday, the Spartans came up six points short in a low-scoring 47-41 dogfight against Mountain Home.

Versus Idaho Falls

Spring Creek sophomore Darren Bylund was a bright spot, scoring a team-best 20 points — drilling four 3s — tying for the team high with five rebounds and adding two steals and an assist.

He was the only player who scored in double digits for the Spartans.

Sophomore Tayden Francis approached double figures with nine points, four boards, a dime and a swipe.

Senior Maddox Moye finished with six points on two 3s and grabbed two rebounds.

The Spartans gained four points apiece from senior Klayten Piippo, junior Jaron Johnson and junior Caleb Culp.

Johnson tallied four boards and a roster-best three assists, Culp notched three rebounds and a team-high three takeaways and Piippo posted three rebounds and one dime.

Spring Creek’s offense was capped with a deuce by junior Michael Dorame, who added two rebounds and an assist.

Without scoring, junior Tucker Johnson matched Bylund for the team high with five boards.

Junior Carson Fisher shared the team lead with three assists and collected one rebound, and junior Caleb Higley pulled down one board in his season debut.

Versus Burley

Bylund played big-time ball for the Spartans against the Bobcats, scoring a team-high 24 points and hammering two 3s — going for a double-double with a roster-best 11 rebounds, four assists, leading Spring Creek with two blocks and sharing the team high with a pair of steals.

Piippo also drilled two treys and finished with 16 points, four boards and four dimes.

Jaron Johnson booked 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and a swipe.

The Spartans gained their fourth double-figure scorer and second double-double from sophomore Francis, who closed with 14 points, 10 boards and two assists.

Spring Creek’s offense was capped with a deuce each from Dorame and Caleb Culp; Dorame posting two rebounds, a pair of assists and a takeaway — Culp adding one board.

Without scoring, Moye impacted the game with a team-high six assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Tucker Johnson grabbed two rebounds and blocked a shot, and Fisher turned in a round and an assist.

Versus Mountain Home

Against the Tigers, the Spartans found themselves in a battle against a ball-control, clock-eating team.

With efficiency a must in limited possessions and opportunities, Spring Creek finished the tourney with a 1-2 record after a 47-41 loss.

Up Next

The Spartans (5-6) will open league play at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Fernley and close the weekend home stand with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tip versus Dayton.