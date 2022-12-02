Spartans play better, fall in 2nd half

ELKO — The Spring Creek boys basketball team played better than it did in a 73-32 loss Thursday to Reno — outscored 42-11 in the second half — but the Spartans were unable to maintain a halftime lead Friday against Hunter.

The Wolverines overcame a two-point deficit at the break and notched a 10-point victory of 66-56.

The Spartans jumped to a 4-0 lead on a pair of baskets by junior Tucker Johnson, who scored an And-1 on a feed from sophomore Darren Bylund and in transition on a post-entry pass from junior Caleb Culp.

The Wolverines hit the board on a three from middle by sophomore Dominick Phannolath, but Spring Creek went up 6-3 on a pull-up in the lane by sophomore Tayden Francis.

Phannolath cashed his second three on the other end and tied the game, but the Spartans took the high side on a rainbow floater on the left baseline by senior Maddox Moye.

Hunter grabbed its first lead on Phannolath’s third three — left alone in the right corner —and his fourth dagger from distance gave the Wolverines a 12-8 advantage.

Moye returned fire with a triple in front of the Hunter bench, and the Spartans took a 13-12 lead on a jump hook by junior Jaron Johnson.

The Wolverines nailed their fifth three of the frame off the hand of junior Zaquel Cossa, but Bylund tied the tally with a bank from the outside on the right wing.

Phannolath knocked down a pair of free throws, and junior Griffin Gallagher put in a follow-up rebound for a four-point lead.

But, Spring Creek closed the frame on a personal 5-0 streak by Jaron Johnson — who converted an old-fashioned three and hit another left hook on the block.

After the first, the Spartans led 20-19.

Opening the second, Moye drilled a jumper from the left side — Phannolath making a steal and dropping a pull-up in the paint.

Spring Creek notched a 27-21 lead on a three from the left wing by Culp and an easy deuce for Bylund, set up with a great bounce pass from Moye.

Cossa sliced lead to three with his second trey, but senior Klayten Piippo answered with a corner three from the corner on an assist by junior Michael Dorame.

The Wolverines once again made it a three-point game with a bomb, but Bylund scored three in a row on a free throw and a bank on a dish from Francis — Phannolath hitting 1-of-2 at the line.

On a hand-off, Phannolath canned his fifth three of the half and then scored on a sweet dish by Cossa — tying the game at 33-all.

Spring Creek regained the lead on an offensive put-back by Jaron Johnson, but the Wolverines took a 36-35 advantage with a minute on the clock after two free throws by junior Tracen Sorenson and another by Phannolath.

With 45 ticks remaining, Piippo buried his second trey from the same spot as he hit his first on a kick from Bylund — giving the Spartans a two-point lead.

At the break, Spring Creek led 38-36.

The Wolverines took a three-point lead on a triple from senior Alex Francom and a running floater by Cossa then went up six on Phannolath’s sixth trey.

Culp scored on the left side after grabbing a loose ball — pulling the Spartans to within four at 44-40 — Moye made it a two-point game with a tough hanger.

Hunter went up five on a three from straightaway by sophomore Keaton Miller, then Phannolath grabbed a defensive rebound, pushed the floor and was fouled — making 1-of-2 free throws.

Spring Creek gave up an offensive board and a put-back, and Cossa splashed a three — opening a 53-42 advantage.

Jaron Johnson scored in the lane on a dish from Dorame, but Sorenson answered with a long two.

Going to the fourth, the Spartans trailed by 11 with the score at 55-44.

On a fast break, Phannolath pushed the Hunter lead to 12 with a layup, and Gallagher hit a pair of freebies for a 59-44 advantage — Francis sinking two from the stripe for Spring Creek.

Francis used a hesitation move and stepped around a defender for an underhanded scoop, and Moya made a rank finish on the fly off the window — pulling the Spartans to within nine at 59-50.

At the 3:09 mark, Jaron Johnson kissed a shot off the glass and made the score 59-52.

Cossa trickled in a floater for the Wolverines, but Johnson matched the score with 1:09 on the clock — the Spartans trailing by seven.

Spring Creek tried to extend the game by fouling, but Cossa made both free throws in the single bonus — the Spartans missing the front end of the one-and-one.

Phannolath gave the Wolverines a 65-54 lead with two freebies, and Piippo scored with a bank on a look from Moye.

The Spartans fouled with 5.9 ticks on the clock and trailing by nine, senior Deng Malek making one free throw.

Hunter improved to 1-1 on the tournament with a 66-56 victory over Spring Creek, which well to 0-2 in the tourney.

Phannolath drilled six 3s and led all scorers with 31 points, joined in double digits with 15 points and three 3s by Cossa.

Jaron Johnson led Spring Creek with 15 points, Moye finishing in double figures with 11 points.

Piippo nailed two 3s and scored eight points, Bylund scored all seven of his points in the first half, Francis finished with six points, Culp added five and Tucker Johnson rounded out the scoring for the Spartans with four points.

Sorenson and Gallagher booked four points each for the Wolverines, and Francom, Cruz and Miller each netted a three — the offense capped with a free throw for Malek.

Up Next

The Spartans (1-2) will close the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic against Reed at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.