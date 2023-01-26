 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spartans play No. 3 Vaqueros in Fernley

Darren Bylund

Spring Creek's Darren Bylund puts up a reverse against Fernley on Jan. 6. 2023, in Spring Creek. Bylund led the Spartans with 14 points in a 58-49 loss. Spring Creek will face the Vaqueros for the second time at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Fernley.

 Anthony Mori

SPRING CREEK — Moving up in the league standings will not be an easy task for the Spring Creek boys basketball team.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Spartans (8-8 overall, 3-2 in league) will travel and take on the No. 3 Division 3A team in the state.

Fernley stands alone atop the 3A North-East standings, opening the season with a 17-4 record and a 5-0 mark against conference opponents.

Spring Creek boys basketball team hangs on for 67-60 win over Fallon

On. Jan. 6, the Vaqueros opened league play with a 58-49 road victory in Spring Creek.

In the contest, three Fernley players scored in double digits — led by 14 points from senior Jake Cumming.

He posted a double-double with a game-best 14 rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Senior Jett Caudle — who shot just 3-for-12 from the floor — still managed to score 12 points, going 6-for-8 from the free-throw line.

Defensively, he posted a game-high five steals, dished three assists and grabbed four boards.

Junior Johnnie Williams finished with 10 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and a game-best two blocks.

For Spring Creek, sophomore Darren Bylund led the way with 14 points, a team-high nine rebounds and a steal.

He was joined in double figures with 12 points from senior Maddox Moye, who dished a team-high four assists and posted a takeaway.

Junior Michael Dorame scored nine points on three 3s and made two swipes.

The Vaqueros gained seven points, a game-high five assists, four rebounds and a steal in an all-around ballgame from junior Anthony Winters.

Freshman Bryce Dunagan-Stephens finished with six points on a pair of 3s, a rebound and a steal.

Off the bench, junior Garrett Harjo gave Fernley five points, two boards, two dimes and a takeaway.

Senior Klayten Piippo and sophomore Tayden Francis scored five points apiece for the Spartans; Francis closing with five rebounds, a team-high three steals and an assist — Piippo tallying two boards and a swipe.

Fernley’s offense was rounded out with four points from Sheldon Jacobson, who added two rebounds, two assists and a steal.

The scoring for Spring Creek was capped with a deuce by junior Tucker Johnson, who notched four boards, a steal and the Spartans lone block.

Without scoring, Fernley senior Caden Cross jerked down two rebounds.

Spring Creek junior Caleb Culp turned in a rebound and an assist, junior Jon Crawford-Wadley collecting one board.

In the nine-point loss, the Spartans shot just 35% from the field — going 38% from distance on 6-for-16 from three — and were only 38% from the free-throw line on 5-for-13 at the charity stripe.

Fernley, on the other hand, shot the ball at 43% but was only 16% (3-for-19) from deep and buried 53% of its free throws (9-for-17).

The Vaqueros edged Spring Creek 24-22 on the backboards and committed 21 turnovers, taking the ball away from the Spartans 22 times.

Game Time

The Spartans (8-8 overall, 3-2 in league) will tip off with the Vaqueros (17-4 overall, 5-0 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Fernley, and close the road trip with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday game in Dayton.

