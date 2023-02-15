FALLON — On the final day of the regular season, the Spring Creek basketball team waited long enough to punch its ticket to the 3A North regional tournament.

At Fallon, the Spartans — in a must-win contest — did their jobs and clinched a playoff berth with a 68-53 victory over the Greenwave for the sixth and final seed to the regional tourney.

Sophomore Darren Bylund scored a team-high 17 points and cashed three 3s, joined in double figures with 16 points and two triples off the hands of senior Maddox Moye.

Sophomore Djrevan Demick neared double digits with nine points, and Spring Creek gained eight points apiece from sophomore Tayden Francis and senior Klayten Piippo.

Junior Tucker Johnson tallied six points, and the scoring was rounded with four points by junior Caleb Culp.

Up Next

The No. 6 Spartans (11-12 overall, 5-5 in league) will face No. 3 Elko (16-8 overall, 8-2 in league) for the third time during the 3A North quarterfinal round at 8 p.m. Thursday, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.

The Indians swept the matchups in the regular season, beating the Spartans 56-55 on Jan. 10, in Spring Creek, and 64-51 on Jan. 31, at Centennial Gymnasium.