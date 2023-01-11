Spartans take down Dust Devils

SPRING CREEK — Prior to a tough 56-55 loss to Elko, the Spring Creek boys basketball team followed up a 58-49 loss to Fernley with an 16-point victory over Dayton.
On Saturday, the Spartans took down the Dust Devils by a tally of 68-52.
Junior Michael Dorame has a career game, scoring a team-high 20 points — sticking four 3s on 7-for-10 shooting — finishing with four steals, three rebounds and two assists.
Sophomore Darren Bylund scored 19 points, grabbed a team-best 11 boards for a double-double, notched five steals and added an assist.
Senior Maddox Moye and sophomore Tayden Francis neared double digits with eight points apiece.
Francis played an all-round game — yanking down eight boards, pacing the defense with seven takeaways and making three assists — Moye hitting two 3s, dishing a roster-high five assists and snagging two rebounds.
Junior Jaron Johnson posted seven points, five rebounds and three swipes — junior Tucker Johnson tallying four points, 10 rebounds and three takeaways.
Senior Klayten Piippo closed out the offense with two points, a steal and an assist.
Without scoring, sophomore Djrevan Demick chipped in three boards, three dimes and two steals.
Junior Caleb Culp finished with a rebound and an assist, and junior Caleb Higley collected one board.