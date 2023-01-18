 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Creek boys explode late at Lowry

Spring Creek Spartans logo

WINNEMUCCA — After losing 56-55 at home on a last-second three to Elko, the Spring Creek boys basketball team went on the road and broke a tie on the road with a huge fourth quarter.

On Tuesday, the Spartans took out Lowry with a give-and-take offensive slugfest down the stretch for a 64-56 victory.

Spring Creek led by one after the first following a 15-14 frame, but the Buckaroos turned the tables with a 15-8 advantage in the second period — Lowry opening a 29-23 at the break.

In the third quarter, the Spartans once again evened the playing field with a 14-8 run of their own.

Going to the fourth, the game was gridlocked 37-all.

Neither team was effective at shutting the other down in the final period, but Spring Creek was more effective at putting the ball in the bucket — exploding for 27 points and eclipsing its entire first-half total.

The Buckaroos posted their frame best of 19 points in the fourth quarter but fell 64-56 shootout across the final eight minutes.

Spring Creek senior Klayten Piippo was hot, scoring a team-high 21 points — hitting 8-of-15 from the floor and going 3-of-8 from distance — finishing with four rebounds, a roster-best three steals and an assist.

He was joined in double digits by sophomore Darren Bylund, who closed with 11 points, five boards, four dimes and two takeaways.

Junior Jaron Johnson gave the Spartans eight points and three rebounds.

In the middle, fellow junior post Tucker Johnson played huge with six points and a team-best 11 boards — sophomore Tayden Francis also adding six points, six rebounds, two assists and a pair of swipes.

Junior Carson Fisher was chipped in big off the bench with six points and a board.

Senior point guard Maddox Moye turned in two points, a team-high five assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Sophomore Djrevan Demick — who has played well since being called up from the JV — finished with two points, three boards and a steal.

Junior Caleb Culp closed out the offense with two points.

Without scoring, junior Michael Dorame added two takeaways and an assist.

Up Next

The Spartans (7-8 overall, 2-2 in league) will close out the first half of their 3A North-East schedule, hosting Fallon at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

