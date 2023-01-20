 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Spring Creek boys take on Fallon

  • 0
Djrevan Demick

Spring Creek's Djrevan Demick, right, challenges Elko's Anthony Atkins after making a steal on Jan. 10, 2023, in Spring Creek.

 Anthony Mori

SPRING CREEK — When the Spring Creek and Fallon boys basketball teams step on the court. Seeding for the regional tournament is on the line.

The Spartans (7-8 overall, 2-2 in league) will host the Greenwave (14-4 overall, 2-1 in league) — prior to Fallon’s game Friday night in Elko — at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

Fallon is led by senior Shawn Alexander — who averages 16.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, two steals and 1.3 assists.

Junior Brady Alves also scores in double figures at 11.7 points, a team-high 4.1 takeaways, a roster-best 3.2 dimes and 3.6 boards.

As a sophomore, Braden Sorenson is pouring in 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 dimes.

Fellow sophomore Trevor Hyde has averaged 6.8 points, 5.2 boards and 1.1 steals.

People are also reading…

Junior Baylor Sandberg has posted four points, a roster-high 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 takeaways.

Junior Luke Glinka is booking 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds, while junior Carter Paul has notched 2.7 points, 3.6 boards and 1.6 swipes.

Sophomore Luis Lopez-Pinuelas has added two points and 1.1 rebounds, senior Samuel Sorenson has posted 1.6 points and 1.5 boards and senior Parker Steele has tallied 1.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, an assist and a steal — senior Lucas Durfee chipping in 1.5 points.

The roster is rounded off with 1.3 points and 1.3 boards from junior Daniel Lords.

Spring Creek is paced by sophomore Darren Bylund, who tops the team at 14.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals — adding 1.7 assists.

Senior Klayten Piippo has posted 8.3 points, 2.6 boards, 1.6 dimes and 1.3 steals.

At point, senior Maddox Moye has tallied 6.6 points, a roster-best 3.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 takeaways.

Junior Jaron Johnson is notching 6.3 points and 4.3 boards, while fellow junior Tucker Johnson has booked 6.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and block per contest.

Sophomore Tayden Francis has served the Spartans well in a number of areas with 5.6 points, 4.7 boards, 2.7 dimes and 1.7 swipes.

Junior Michael Dorame has shot the ball well for 4.9 points, 1.4 rebounds. 1.3 steals and 1.3 assists.

Junior Caleb Culp adds 2.2 points and a board, while junior Carson Fisher has tallied 1.3 points.

Sophomore Djrevan Demick — in four games since being called up from the JV — has given Spring Creek a point, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per outing.

Junior Jon Crawford-Wadley has grabbed 1.3 boards, junior Caleb Higley collecting a rebound per game through three contests.

Game Time

The Spartans (7-8 overall, 2-2 in league) will host the Greenwave (14-4 overall, 2-1 in league) — prior to Fallon’s game Friday night in Elko — at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Spring Creek plays No. 4 Vaqueros

Spring Creek plays No. 4 Vaqueros

The Spartans (5-6 overall) will play its Division 3A North-East opener against Fernley (11-4 overall) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

Spartans lose big, bounce back, fall again

Spartans lose big, bounce back, fall again

On Wednesday, hometown Idaho Falls rolled to a 24-point victory — the Tigers pouncing on the Spartans, 73-49 — but Spring Creek bounced back Thursday with a 73-61 win over Burley.

On Friday, the Spartans came up six points short in a low-scoring 47-41 dogfight against Mountain Home. 

Spartans drop pair of nail-biters

Spartans drop pair of nail-biters

On Friday, the Spartans came up a point shy in a 51-50 road loss to Wooster, in Reno, and followed with a 57-51 road loss in the Vikings’ lone win of the season Saturday, in South Tahoe, California.

Spartans look to avenge loss to Colts

Spartans look to avenge loss to Colts

The Spartans (4-2) will look to avenge a home blowout to the Colts in a road crossover against Wooster (1-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

Spring Creek will close its weekend with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tipoff versus the Vikings, in South Tahoe, California.

Spartans grind out 78-71 win in finale

Spartans grind out 78-71 win in finale

The Raiders took a 62-61 lead with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Spartans made stops and shots down the stretch — closing the game on a 17-9 run for a 78-71 victory.

Huskies gash Spartans in 2nd half

Huskies gash Spartans in 2nd half

ELKO — In its first game of the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic, the Spring Creek boys basketball team competed with Reno for a half…

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News