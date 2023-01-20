Spring Creek boys take on Fallon

SPRING CREEK — When the Spring Creek and Fallon boys basketball teams step on the court. Seeding for the regional tournament is on the line.
The Spartans (7-8 overall, 2-2 in league) will host the Greenwave (14-4 overall, 2-1 in league) — prior to Fallon’s game Friday night in Elko — at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.
Fallon is led by senior Shawn Alexander — who averages 16.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, two steals and 1.3 assists.
Junior Brady Alves also scores in double figures at 11.7 points, a team-high 4.1 takeaways, a roster-best 3.2 dimes and 3.6 boards.
As a sophomore, Braden Sorenson is pouring in 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 dimes.
Fellow sophomore Trevor Hyde has averaged 6.8 points, 5.2 boards and 1.1 steals.
Junior Baylor Sandberg has posted four points, a roster-high 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 takeaways.
Junior Luke Glinka is booking 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds, while junior Carter Paul has notched 2.7 points, 3.6 boards and 1.6 swipes.
Sophomore Luis Lopez-Pinuelas has added two points and 1.1 rebounds, senior Samuel Sorenson has posted 1.6 points and 1.5 boards and senior Parker Steele has tallied 1.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, an assist and a steal — senior Lucas Durfee chipping in 1.5 points.
The roster is rounded off with 1.3 points and 1.3 boards from junior Daniel Lords.
Spring Creek is paced by sophomore Darren Bylund, who tops the team at 14.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals — adding 1.7 assists.
Senior Klayten Piippo has posted 8.3 points, 2.6 boards, 1.6 dimes and 1.3 steals.
At point, senior Maddox Moye has tallied 6.6 points, a roster-best 3.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 takeaways.
Junior Jaron Johnson is notching 6.3 points and 4.3 boards, while fellow junior Tucker Johnson has booked 6.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and block per contest.
Sophomore Tayden Francis has served the Spartans well in a number of areas with 5.6 points, 4.7 boards, 2.7 dimes and 1.7 swipes.
Junior Michael Dorame has shot the ball well for 4.9 points, 1.4 rebounds. 1.3 steals and 1.3 assists.
Junior Caleb Culp adds 2.2 points and a board, while junior Carson Fisher has tallied 1.3 points.
Sophomore Djrevan Demick — in four games since being called up from the JV — has given Spring Creek a point, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per outing.
Junior Jon Crawford-Wadley has grabbed 1.3 boards, junior Caleb Higley collecting a rebound per game through three contests.
