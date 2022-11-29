Spring Creek hopes for breakout season

SPRING CREEK — In the second season for head coach Nate Holland, the Spring Creek boys basketball team hopes for a much-improved campaign.

Last year, the Spartans went 2-20 overall and were held winless (0-12) in league play of the Division 3A North-East.

The 2022-23 season gets underway at 7 p.m. Thursday, in Spring Creek, playing host to the defending 1A state champions — the Green Valley Christian Guardians.

“I definitely think we have some size and length,” Holland said. We want to get out and run and play good defense.”

For the upcoming season, the Spartans’ roster consists of 12 players — including three seniors, seven juniors and two sophomores.

“Our seniors had some big moments last year,” Holland said.

Of the senior class, Maddox Moye returns to play the point — joined in the post by Landon Albisu and Klayten Piippo.

Albisu is the Spartans returning scoring leader, averaging 7.6 points, three rebounds and a steal as a junior.

Moye tallied 6.4 points, 3.4 boards, a team-high 2.5 assists and a roster-best 1.5 takeaways.

Piippo turned in 5.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and a swipe per outing.

The only other returner with varsity experience is junior Michael Dorame, who played in six varsity games as a sophomore — notching one point and a rebounds per contest.

Newcomers

The Spartans can benefit from junior transfer Jon Crawford-Wadley, juniors Tucker and Jaron Johnson — each standing at 6-foot-3 or 6-4 — junior Caleb Higley (6-foot-5 or 6-6), Carson Fisher, Caleb Culp and Slayde Jones, who may bounce back and forth between the varsity and the JV.

“Jaron is as smooth as they get,” Holland said.

Spring Creek can get a good glimpse of things to come from sophomores Tayden Francis and Darren Bylund, who each possess length and skill.

“I think Bylund and Francis are both going to get a lot of minutes,” said Holland. “Francis does a little bit of everything.”

Outlook

“I think we have a lot of athleticism, and we have some shooters,” he said. “Those things should be strengths for us.”

Improvements

“We are young. We don’t have a lot of kids with varsity experience,” he said. “We have to get them ready for a faster pace, the physicality of the game and the length of the season.”

Season Opener

The Spartans will look to take a step in the right direction in the season opener against Green Valley Christian at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in Spring Creek.