Spring Creek plays No. 4 Vaqueros

Spring Creek Spartans logo

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek boys basketball team’s attempt to get back to a .500 record will need to include a pair of victories in its league openers, the first of which against the 2021-2022 3A North runner-up and the current No. 4 3A team in the state.

The Spartans (5-6 overall) will play its Division 3A North-East opener against Fernley (11-4 overall) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

The Vaqueros are paced by 17.8 points per game from senior Jett Caudle, who also tops the roster with 4.3 assists and 3.8 steals and adds two rebounds.

He is joined in double figures by senior Johnnie Williams, who averages 14.3 points, 4.5 boards, 3.8 dimes and 3.3 swipes.

As a freshman, Bryce Dunagan Stephens has tallied 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 takeaways and 1.9 assists.

Senior Jake Cumming also approaches double digits at 9.3 points, a roster-best 5.9 boards, 1.6 dimes and 1.6 steals.

Junior Anthony Winters averages 4.9 points, 3.2 swipes, 2.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds — freshman Sheldon Jacobson turning in 4.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 swipes.

Junior Garrett Harjo has booked 3.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, three dimes and 1.7 takeaways — senior Caden Cross notching 2.5 points and 2.7 boards.

Senior Hayden McGinnis has averaged one point and two rebounds per contest.

For Spring Creek, sophomore Darren Bylund has averaged team highs of 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds — adding 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals.

Senior Klayten Piippo is posting eight points, 2.6 boards, 1.9 assists and a takeaway.

At point guard, senior Maddox Moye tops the Spartans with 3.6 dimes and 1.9 swipes — scoring seven points and snagging 4.4 rebounds.

In the post, junior Jaron Johnson averaging 6.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists — Tucker Johnson turning in 6.3 points, 4.5 boards and a block.

Sophomore Tayden Francis has booked 5.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 takeaways per ballgame.

Senior Landon Albisu — in just three games — has averaged 3.7 points and 1.3 rebounds.

Junior shooting guard Michael Dorame is notching 3.4 points, 1.6 boards, 1.4 dimes and a steal — junior Caleb Culp tallying 2.7 points and 1.2 rebounds.

Junior Carson Fisher has posted nearly one point, a rebound and an assist per contest.

Junior Jon Crawford-Wadley has grabbed 1.3 rebounds, and junior Caleb Higley has snagged one board per outing through two ballgames.

Game Time

The Spartans (5-6) will play their 3A North-East opener against Fernley (11-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek, wrapping up the home stand versus Dayton at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

