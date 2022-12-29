Tigers pounce on Spartans by 24

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — In its first game of the East Idaho Holiday Shootout, the Spring Creek boys basketball was buried.
On Wednesday, hometown Idaho Falls rolled to a 24-point victory — the Tigers pouncing on the Spartans, 73-49.
Spring Creek sophomore Darren Bylund was a bright spot, scoring a team-best 20 points — drilling four 3s — tying for the team high with five rebounds and adding two steals and an assist.
He was the only player who scored in double digits for the Spartans.
Sophomore Tayden Francis approached double figures with nine points, four boards, a dime and a swipe.
Senior Maddox Moye finished with six points on two 3s and grabbed two rebounds.
The Spartans gained four points apiece from senior Klayten Piippo, junior Jaron Johnson and junior Caleb Culp.
People are also reading…
Johnson tallied four boards and a roster-best three assists, Culp notched three rebounds and a team-high three takeaways and Piippo posted three rebounds and one dime.
Spring Creek’s offense was capped with a deuce by junior Michael Dorame, who added two rebounds and an assist.
Without scoring, junior Tucker Johnson matched Bylund for the team high with five boards.
Junior Carson Fisher shared the team lead with three assists and collected one rebound, and junior Caleb Higley pulled down one board in his season debut.
Up Next
The Spartans (4-5 overall) will look to end a three-game slide against Burley at 3 p.m. Thursday.