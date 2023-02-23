RENO — Some untimely fouls and late turnovers proved costly for the Owyhee boys basketball team in the quarterfinal round of the Division 1A Nevada State Boys Basketball Championships.

On Thursday, at North Valleys High School, the East No. 1 Braves led West No. 2 Pyramid Lake by five points with less than five minutes remaining but were unable to hang on — falling 58-56 to the Lakers in what was a great ballgame from start to finish.

Pyramid Lake struck first with a three from the left corner by sophomore Rylen Patrick, Owyhee finding the scoreboard on a deuce from sophomore Rolando Espitia on an assist by junior Dishaun George-Smith.

The Lakers went up 6-2 on an And-1 plus the free throw for senior Tristian Keo, but George-Smith nailed a long two for the Braves.

Owyhee tied the tally 6-6 on a roll to the rim by Espitia on a dime from senior Royce Rivas, Espitia pushing the Braves to the front with an offensive rebound and put-back from his own miss.

The second three from the left corner by Patrick opened a 9-8 advantage for the Lakers, who grabbed a 12-8 lead on another trey from the opposite side by sophomore Cash Hall.

Junior Bisaapi Melendez made a steal and a layup for Owyhee, but Patrick rode his hot hand and tagged his third triple for a 15-10 lead.

Rivas scored four in a row for the Braves, hitting two free throws and finishing on the block with a pass from senior Lenso Hanchor — who took a takeaway the distance and gave Owyhee a 16-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Keo converted an old-fashioned three at the line after scoring through a foul for Pyramid Lake, but Espitia got a friendly bounce on a jumper from the high post on the other side.

Keo added another deuce through contact for an And-1, Melendez pulling the Braves to within one with a free throw.

George-Smith made a steal and a layup, then set up Espitia for a bunny — opening a 23-20 Owyhee lead.

The Lakers continued to hit from the outside, senior Michael King-Florez draining a three and tying the score.

Pyramid Lake went up 25-23 with a take down the left edge by Keo, who scored again easily after an Owyhee turnover.

Melendez scored on a nice feed from Rivas, and Espitia tied the game with an And-1 on a dime from Hanchor — gridlocking the tally at 27-all.

A free by Melendez gave the Braves a 28-27 lead, but the Laker closed the first half on a 5-0 run.

Patrick buried his fourth three, and senior Cole Smith dropped a floater — giving Pyramid Lake a 32-28 advantage at the break.

Melendez freed himself with a pump fake for a bank on the right block to open the third quarter, junior Takoda Rivers sinking one free throw on the other end.

A three by Espitia pulled Owyhee even at 33-all, but Keo made a freebie and regained the lead for the Lakers — the Braves going up one on a pair of makes at the stripe by George-Smith.

Pyramid Lake went to the high side with a three by Hall after an offensive rebound, but George-Smith banged home a trey from the left wing — giving the Braves a 38-37 lead — an assisted Espitia on a cut down the middle for a three-point cushion.

Smith split a double team and scored for the Lakers on the left edge, but Owyhee missed a pair of free throws and was called for a technical foul after drawing a charge against the Lakers.

Patrick made one free throw and tied the game 40-40, and Smith scored on a backdoor cut with a pass from Rivers.

The Braves tied the game once again with a deuce for Espitia on a dime by George-Smith, but Rivers yanked down an offensive board and posted a put-back for Pyramid Lake.

Hanchor drilled a pull-up jumper from the elbow and made the score 44-44, and Espitia gave Owyhee the lead on a layup after a dish from Melendez.

Going to the fourth, the Braves led 46-44.

Hanchor opened the final frame with a steal and a take to the hoop, but Rivers scored easily on the block for the Lakers.

Espitia made one free throw, and Rivas pulled down a weak-side rebound on a missed three for a follow-up deuce and a 51-46 lead.

But, Owyhee missed the front end of a one-and-one and turned the ball over on its next possession.

King-Florez pulled the Lakers to within 51-48 on a pair of free throws with 4:20 remaining.

After another turnover by the Braves, Hall made a steal and drove to the rim for a layup — making the score 51-50 with 3:25 on the clock.

The Braves turned the ball over, fouled and were issued a technical fall.

The technical freebies were missed, but Hall drained both of his attempts at the line on the initial foul — giving the Lakers a 52-51 lead.

With 2:50 remaining, senior Kaden Harney was fouled in middle in transition and calmly stuck both shots at the stripe — giving Owyhee a 53-51 advantage.

But, Patrick pushed Pyramid Lake to the front with his fifth three on the right wing — the Lakers taking a 55-53 lead with 2:25 on the clock.

The teams traded turnovers, but Pyramid Lake grabbed a four-point lead with a pair of freebies by Hall with 45 ticks remaining.

Rivas was hacked on his way to the hole and made the first free throw.

The second free throw was missed, but Espitia snagged a save attempt under by the Lakers underneath the hoop — the Braves pulling to within one at 57-56.

Unfortunately, Owyhee would not score again — despite gaining a few chances to win the game.

After Pyramid Lake missed two free throws, the Braves turned the ball over.

With 13 seconds remaining, Owyhee took the ball out under the hoop and drove down the floor for the potential go-ahead bucket but threw the ball out of bounds.

The Braves were forced to foul with one second remaining, and Patrick added a free throw and missed the second — time expiring on Owyhee’s season with a 58-56 loss to the Lakers in the 1A state quarterfinal.

In defeat, Espitia scored a game-high 24 points for the Braves.

Patrick dropped five threes and finished with a game-high 17 points for the Lakers, joined in double digits with 13 points for Keo and 12 from Hall.

For Owyhee, George-Smith neared double figures with nine points.

Melendez closed with eight points, Rivas added seven and Hanchor tallied six — the Braves’ offense capped with two free throw from Harney.

Pyramid Lake’s scoring was rounded out with six points by Smith and five apiece for Rivers and King-Florez.

The West No. 2 Lakers will face Central No. 1 Mineral County in the 1A state semifinal at 10:40 a.m. Friday, at Lawlor Events Center, in Reno.