RENO — It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t easy but it was a battle to the end.

The Elko boys basketball team went scoreless in the third quarter but overcame a seven-point deficit in the fourth and rallied for a 35-34 victory on a last-second jumper by junior Preston Chamberlin to push the Indians over Spring Creek on Thursday in the 3A North regional quarterfinal.

The Indians scored the first bucket on a spin in the lane by junior Preston Chamberlin, answered with a deuce on the left side by Spring Creek senior Maddox Moye on a dish from sophomore Darren Bylund.

Elko gained a strong finish by senior Jared Tinkorang, the Spartans earning a fall-away by sophomore Djrevan Demick.

Tinkorang notched consecutive buckets on dimes from Chamberlin for an 8-4 lead.

The Indians went up 10-4 on a pump-fake drive by senior Cai Alvarado, but Bylund scored on the right block for the Spartans.

Elko senior Chris Amaya rained a three from the left wing, but Bylund answered with a take down the middle to his right.

Going to the second quarter, the Indians led by five with the score at 13-8.

Spring Creek pulled to within three on a baseline jumper by junior Carson Fisher, but Chamberlin dropped an elbow J for Elko.

Moye set up junior Tucker Johnson for a bunny, and Fisher sliced the gap to one with a runner — then gave the Spartans a 16-15 lead with a backdoor cut and score on a dime from Moye.

Elko’s offense turned the ball over and missed shots with regularity, Bylund going to the tin for an 18-15 advantage.

With 1:12 on the clock, the Indians missed two free throws.

But, the Indians closed the frame on a 6-0 run — cashing a pair of threes.

Sophomore Jaxon Morrell lined up and stuck a trey from the left wing, and junior Josiah Tinkorang banked in a bomb at the buzzer from the top of the arc.

At the half, the Indians led 21-18.

Demick was patient and scored over a small defender on the right block, and Bylund gave the Spartans a 22-21 lead with a floater.

At the 2:16 mark of the third, the Indians had not registered a point in the frame — taking a timeout — missing shots, having others rejected.

Junior Jaron Johnson gave the Spartans a 25-21 lead with a free throw and a sweet scoop, and senior Klayten Piippo made a drive down the right baseline and flipped up a finish just before the buzzer.

Spring Creek outscored Elko 9-0 in the third quarter and took a 27-21 lead into the fourth.

The Indians missed two free throws to start the final frame, Chamberlin making one-of-two shots at the line on another strip.

Johnson knifed the left side for a kiss off the glass — giving Spring Creek a seven-point lead at 29-22 — but Amaya’s second three from the left wing brought the Indians to within four.

With 5:19 on the clock, Piippo made one free throw.

But, the Indians ran off five straight with a big three on the right side by Alvarado and a put-back by Jared Tinkorang, tying the score at 30-all with 4:31 remaining.

Amaya made a steal and gave Elko’s its first lead since the break with a score on the left edge, but Bylund tied the game with a pair of free throws.

With 2:59 remaining, the Indians went up 33-32 with a free throw by Chamberlin.

With a little more than a minute on the clock, the Indians turned the ball over — Spring Creek taking a timeout in the frontcourt with 51.7 ticks on the clock.

The Spartans grabbed the lead on a pocket pass from Demick to Tucker Johnson for gimme, Elko taking a timeout with 26.8 seconds remaining.

After being blocked, the Indians took another timeout with 9.2 on the clock — trailing 34-33.

From an inbound set underneath their basket, the Indians gained a big-time jumper from the elbow by Chamberlin — giving Elko a one-point lead.

With 5.2 seconds on the clock, the Spartans dribbled down the left side and made a pass to the corner but a desperation three flew over the rim to the weak side as time expired.

Elko survived a 35-34 dogfight and swept the three matchups with the Spartans, advancing to the 3A North semifinal.

Up Next

The Indians will play No. 2 South Tahoe in the 3A north regional semifinal for a berth in the regional championship and the state tournament at 8 p.m. Friday, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.