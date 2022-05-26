WATCH NOW: Dumas prepares to fly with RiverHawks

ELKO — Despite the absence of basketball during the 2020-21 season in Nevada due to COVID-19 shutdowns and mandates, few players have had the impact on a program like Elko High School senior Dawson Dumas.

Dumas was moved up the varsity as a freshman and has been a mainstay for the Indians ever since, playing in three state championships — likely four if his junior season wouldn’t have been canceled — serving a vital role in Elko’s ability to win its first state championship since 1981, the Indians qualifying for state for the 10th-consecutive season and notching their ninth regional championship in the span.

In Dumas’ senior season, the Indians went 26-2 overall, 10-0 in league play and were 21-0 against 3A opponents — none of which came within 22 points of Elko — capping the season with a 59-29 victory over Boulder City in the 3A state title game.

His basketball journey began long ago, and it’s not done yet — now preparing to play at the next level.

Dumas has signed to play for Umpqua Community College, in Roseburg, Oregon, the RiverHawks finishing the 2021-22 season with a 22-5 overall record and a 13-3 mark in the Northwest Athletic Conference.

His decision was narrowed down in late April, making a visit to Spokane (Washington) Community College for some 5-on-5 on April 27 — visiting Umpqua for a personal workout on the 28th — closing his trip with a 2-on-2 stop at Lane Community College on April 30, in Eugene, Oregon.

As for Umpqua, he called the coach on his way home and informed him of decision to play for the RiverHawks.

“I liked the feel of it, a smaller-town feel,” Dumas said. “The teachers and the people were very friendly.”

At the collegiate level, Dumas may potentially see time at multiple positions — running the point and playing at shooting guard.

Academically, he wants to get his core curriculum classes out of the way first — focusing on his basic credits — and is currently undecided on his major.

As for goals, he wants to “go win and compete at a high level” in the short-term future and eventually “play at a four-year university” wherever he gets offered — hoping to stay on the West Coast.

Fittingly, Dumas already has an Elko connection with Umpqua — as EHS Class of 2017 graduate Eric Klekas played for the RiverHawks in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

In two years, Klekas scored 1,045 points and shot 89% from the free-throw line and 43% from three — averaging 18.1 points 3.2 rebound and one steal per for game while at Umpqua.

From Dec. 2-5, 2022, Dumas will compete in a tournament at Green River College, in Auburn, Washington, where fellow senior and teammate Isaiah Dahl has committed to play.

High School Career

Freshman Season

As a freshman, Dumas was moved up to the varsity team for 11 games — averaging three points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists — a member of the Indians’ team that lost the 2019 state championship 57-54 on an overtime buzzer-beating three by Fallon’s Elijah Jackson.

Sophomore Season

Playing his first full year of varsity ball as a sophomore, Dumas stepped up his game — averaging 9.8 points, 2.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals — aiding the Indians back to the 3A state final for an unfortunate repeat on a three-point dagger at the overtime horn by Jackson in a 45-42 loss to the Greenwave.

Junior Year

As a junior, Elko and Dumas were stripped of their chance to play due to state mandates — no basketball season or winter sports of any kind played.

Senior Year

Dumas closed his prep career in the best way possible, on top — winning a league championship, a state title and earning 1st-Team All-League, 1st-Team All-North and 1st-Team All-State selections at point guard.

He ran the show beautifully and contributed in a number of areas with averages of 8.8 points, a team-high 3.6 assists, a roster-best 3.3 steals and 2.3 rebounds.

Dumas scored in double digits in 13 of 28 contests.

He tied for fourth in the state in takeaways and shared sixth in assists.

In Elko’s 69-35 home win over Wooster, Dumas scored a season-high 19 points and matched his season best with five 3s — also sticking five treys in the Indians’ 80-23 regional quarterfinal victory over Sparks, on Feb. 17, in Winnemucca.

He dropped a season-best eight dimes in a 67-21 victory against Fallon on Feb. 11, at Centennial Gymnasium, and he rolled up a season-high nine steals against the Greenwave in a 71-40 road win on Jan. 21, in Fallon.

On Dec. 10, 2021, he snagged a season-high five rebounds in a 64-32 doubling up of Hug, in Reno.

Well Done

Congratulations to Dawson Dumas on a rich high school career — although abbreviated — and best wishes as he attempts to put the Northwest Athletic Conference on notice at Umpqua Community College.

