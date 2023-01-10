 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Rodriguez’s three lifts Elko over Spring Creek

  • 0
Preston Chamberlin

Elko's Preston Chamberlin, left, blocks a shot by Spring Creek's Klayten Piippo on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Spring Creek. Chamberlin scored a game-high 25 points, Piippo finished with nine and the Indians won the game 56-55 on a last-second three by Luis Rodriguez.

 Anthony Mori

SPRING CREEK — The Elko boys basketball team needed everything Tuesday night to pull out a victory over Spring Creek.

Trailing by as many as eight points in the fourth quarter, the Indians chipped away and made plays on both end of the floor down the stretch — the 56-55 game decided by a three just before the buzzer by Elko senior Luis Rodriguez.

Elko's Luis Rodriguez gives the Indians a 56-55 victory with a late three against Spring Creek on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Spring Creek. 

The game’s first bucket came on the right block by Elko junior Preston Chamberlin, who also added the second deuce.

Spring Creek put in its first points on a bank by sophomore Darren Bylund, but Chamberlin’s third field goal opened a 6-2 lead for the Indians.

Chamberlin was fouled in the middle and went 1-for-2 at the line, but senior Klayten Piippo scored on the left block for the Spartans on a dish from senior Maddox Moye.

People are also reading…

Elko grabbed a 9-4 lead on a jumper by senior Anthony Atkins, but Spring Creek pulled to within four on a free throw by sophomore Tayden Francis.

Senior Luis Rodriguez came away with a loose ball and scored with his left hand on a pretty ball fake for the Indians, but Francis snaked his way through traffic and dropped a runner for the Spartans.

Junior Jaron Johnson cut the deficit to two with a deuce on the left block after a dish by sophomore Djrevan Demick, but Elko closed the third with a three from Rodriguez on an assist from Chamberlin.

Going to the second, the Indians led 14-9.

Demick set up junior Tucker Johnson for an easy deuce, and Spring Creek tied the game with an And-1 and a free throw by junior Caleb Culp.

Senior Jared Tinkorang put the Indians on top with an offensive board, but Tucker Johnson scored after his own miss.

The Spartans took their first lead on a takeaway and a reverse by Bylund, but the game was knotted up with an offensive rebound and finish from Chamberlin — who opened a 20-18 lead on another score from a pass by senior Cai Alvarado.

With a finish through a foul down the left side, Chamberlin opened a 22-18 advantage.

Bylund nailed a three on a kick from junior Michael Dorame — making the score 22-21 — and the Spartans took the lead on a spin and floater from Francis.

Demick made a layup after a steal, but the Indians tied the game with a three by senior Chris Amaya.

Spring Creek went up two on an offensive put-back by Jaron Johnson.

At the break, the Spartans led 27-25.

Piippo opened the third with a three from the right wing for a 30-25 lead, but Tinkorang scored through a double team on the left block for the Indians and added a free throw.

Bylund finished off the glass on the right block for the Spartans, and Tucker Johnson yanked down a weak-side board and scored through a foul — his free throw opening a seven-point lead.

Chamberlin created space with a pump fake and kissed a shot off the window, but Dorame hammered a triple on the other side.

Amaya drove down the middle and converted an And-1, but Dorame scored on the right block from a great look by Francis.

From an inbound set, junior Josiah Tinkorang finished through a foul on a dish by Alvarado and buried the free throw — making the score 40-35.

But, Jaron Johnson also converted a bank for an And-1 on a feed from Moye.

Chamberlin made a defensive rebound and drove coast-to-coast, his layup beating the buzzer and pulling Elko within five.

Going to the fourth, Spring Creek led 42-37.

Rodriguez sliced the deficit to three with a floater off the glass, but Tucker Johnson answered with a bunny in the middle.

Chamberlin made a huge board for the Indians and cashed a bank through contact for an And-1, but Piippo grabbed a loose ball for a gimme in the lane on the other end.

With 5:16 on the clock, Elko reached the single bonus but missed the front end of the one-and-one.

Bylund rattled home a shot on the right baseline, and the Indians turned the ball over with a carry.

Rodriguez was fouled after a steal and went 1-for-2 at the stripe, and the Spartans missed a pair of freebies.

But, Spring Creek made some takeaways and blocked a number of shots — a big stuff by Jaron Johnson nullifying a fast break after an Elko steal.

Amaya was fouled on the defensive end and drained both shots at the line, making the score 48-44.

The Indians forced a five-second call with 2:50 on the clock, but Elko missed multiple shots in the paint and then fouled on the other side.

Tucker Johnson made one freebie with 2:21 on the clock for a five-point lead, and Dorame booked a deuce after the Spartans regained possession after the second miss.

Chamberlin fought through bodies and scored on the left block, making the score 51-46 with two minutes remaining.

The Indians forced a turnover with a jump ball, and Chamberlin put back a miss and knifed the margin to three.

Piippo drove the baseline and scored off the glass, and Tinkorang was absolutely wrecked in mid-air in transition on the other end.

Atkins stepped to the line and drilled both free throws, but Francis took advantage of an over-aggressive play by Elko and stuck a deuce in the middle.

With 47 seconds on the clock, the Indians once again pulled to within three on a layup on a jump hook on the left block by Chamberlin.

Atkins scored after making a steal and driving the floor, but he was not granted the continuation — instead having to settle for 1-of-2 free throws.

Elko forced a turnover and took a timeout down two with 18.3 ticks remaining.

The Indians saved their best possession for last, working the ball around and finding Jared Tinkorang at the elbow.

He pivoted, turned and dropped a pass back to Rodriguez — who stepped into a game-winning dagger from distance.

Up one with three seconds on the clock, the Indians held on as Spring Creek’s last-second heave from three found nothing but air.

Elko survived a ferocious challenge by the Spartans, winning the first meeting of the season by a final score of 56-55.

Chamberlin scored a game-high 25 points, joined in double digits by 11 points from Rodriguez — whose second of two 3s served as the difference.

Bylund led the Spartans with 11 points, Tucker Johnson also scoring in double figures with 11 and Piippo nearing double digits with nine.

Elko gained seven points from Amaya, five each for Atkins and Jared Tinkorang and three by Josiah Tinkorang.

Dorame and Francis finished with seven apiece for the Spartans, Jaron Johnson added six, Culp closed with three and Demick rounded out the offense with a deuce.

Up Next

The Indians will play a non-league contest against Division 5A North program Bishop Manogue at 2 p.m. Saturday, in Reno, while the Spartans will resume league play versus Lowry at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, in Winnemucca.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Fernley beats Elko late, 63-66

Fernley beats Elko late, 63-66

ELKO — On Friday, the Elko boys basketball team opened its home stand with a commanding victory — whipping Dayton by 54 points — the Indians s…

Indians look to end skid in league opener

Indians look to end skid in league opener

The Indians (6-5) will look to end a four-game skid in their league opener against Dayton (1-6) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium, finishing the weekend home stand in a crucial contest versus Fernley at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Spring Creek plays No. 4 Vaqueros

Spring Creek plays No. 4 Vaqueros

The Spartans (5-6 overall) will play its Division 3A North-East opener against Fernley (11-4 overall) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

Indians go 0-4 at Winter Holiday Tourney

Indians go 0-4 at Winter Holiday Tourney

In its first contest, the Indians were absolutely blasted by Roy in a 64-27 blowout on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Indians then dropped a 46-37 ballgame to Judge Memorial (Salt Lake City).

Elko gave its best effort Thursday in a 41-34 loss to Kearns but followed with a 64-26 blowout loss to Riverton.

Spartans lose big, bounce back, fall again

Spartans lose big, bounce back, fall again

On Wednesday, hometown Idaho Falls rolled to a 24-point victory — the Tigers pouncing on the Spartans, 73-49 — but Spring Creek bounced back Thursday with a 73-61 win over Burley.

On Friday, the Spartans came up six points short in a low-scoring 47-41 dogfight against Mountain Home. 

Spartans drop pair of nail-biters

Spartans drop pair of nail-biters

On Friday, the Spartans came up a point shy in a 51-50 road loss to Wooster, in Reno, and followed with a 57-51 road loss in the Vikings’ lone win of the season Saturday, in South Tahoe, California.

Indians walk through Vikings, Colts

Indians walk through Vikings, Colts

On Friday, the Indians cruised past South Tahoe with ease by a score of 55-29. Elko capped a perfect weekend with another lopsided victory Saturday, breezing past Wooster by 23 points in a 59-26 ballgame.

Spartans look to avenge loss to Colts

Spartans look to avenge loss to Colts

The Spartans (4-2) will look to avenge a home blowout to the Colts in a road crossover against Wooster (1-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

Spring Creek will close its weekend with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tipoff versus the Vikings, in South Tahoe, California.

Indians open road trip at South Tahoe

Indians open road trip at South Tahoe

Game Time

The Indians (4-1) will open their East-West crossover series against the winless Vikings (0-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, California.

Elko will close the road trip versus Wooster at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Reno.

Elko fends off North Valleys in 2nd half

Elko fends off North Valleys in 2nd half

On Saturday, the Indians led North Valleys just 27-23 at the break but played big down the stretch and improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 against 3A North opponents with a 61-44 victory over the Panthers.

Elko looks for rebound against Hug

Elko looks for rebound against Hug

The Indians (2-1) will look to rebound from a rare loss in their preseason tournament against Hug (1-2) in the 3A North opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Indians drubbed by Huskies, 56-29

Indians drubbed by Huskies, 56-29

In the end, turnovers, a lack of an offensive flow, missed free throws — Elko going 4-for-11 at the line — defensive lapses and missed shots culminated in a 56-29 loss for the Indians.

Spartans grind out 78-71 win in finale

Spartans grind out 78-71 win in finale

The Raiders took a 62-61 lead with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Spartans made stops and shots down the stretch — closing the game on a 17-9 run for a 78-71 victory.

Huskies gash Spartans in 2nd half

Huskies gash Spartans in 2nd half

ELKO — In its first game of the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic, the Spring Creek boys basketball team competed with Reno for a half…

Indians defend title with new-look squad

Indians defend title with new-look squad

The Indians will step on the court and open their title defense in the season opener against Hunter — a Division 6A team from Utah — during the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Watch Now: Related Video

Patrick Mahomes makes NFL history by investing in NWSL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News