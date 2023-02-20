INCLINE VILLAGE — For the West Wendover boys basketball team, the only thing sweeter than beating Incline — which defeated the Wolverines 65-64 in the 2022 regional championship — was rallying and taking out the Highlanders on their home floor for the 2A North regional title.

On Saturday, West Wendover regained the 2A North regional championship with a 53-48 victory — overcoming an eight-point deficit after the third quarter.

The Wolverines led 11-7 after the first quarter, but the Highlanders went up 20-18 at the half with a 13-7 advantage in the second period.

Incline placed West Wendover in a tough spot with a 19-13 run in the third — opening a 39-31 lead going to the fourth — but the Wolverines closed the contest on a 22-9 burst for a 53-48 victory.

Senior Eduardo Badillo scored a game-high 17 points and splashed three 3s, joined in double digits with 11 points from both sophomore Adryan Carlos and junior Osvaldo Carrillo.

Junior Teague Nielson finished with five points, junior Williams Martinez added four points and senior Kadyn McConnell hit a three.

West Wendover’s offense was capped with a deuce by senior Poncho Haro.

Versus Battle Mountain

The Wolverines reached the 2A North regional final with a 63-46 victory in the semifinal round over Battle Mountain, on Friday.

West Wendover led 36-22 at half on the heels of a 14-8 advantage in the first quarter and a 22-14 streak in the second.

In the third quarter, the Wolverines iced the outcome with a 25-8 explosion — pushing their lead to 31 points at 61-30.

Battle Mountain closed the game on a 16-2 run in the fourth quarter, but West Wendover owned the night and punched its ticket to state with a 63-46 win.

Four players scored in double digits for the Wolverines, paced by 14 points from Haro — Carlos finishing with 12 and Badillo and Carrillo posting 10 apiece.

Nielson and Martinez closed with five points each, McConnell buried a three and the offense was capped with two points apiece from senior Adrian Piedra and senior Jayce Peterson.

Up Next

The North No. 1 Wolverines (20-7 overall, 15-1 against 2A North opponents) will play South No. 2 Democracy Prep (20-8 overall, 13-3 in 2A South) at 10:40 a.m. Friday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas.

Girls Basketball

The No. 3 Lady Wolverines’ bid for a trip to state came up a win shy.

On Thursday, West Wendover’s girls defeated No. 6 Coral Academy by a score of 48-30.

But, the Lady Wolverines were eliminated Friday in a 51-36 loss to No. 2 Pershing County in the semifinal round.

Versus Coral Academy

West Wendover’s three-game sweep of the Lady Falcons began with a 17-12 advantage in the first quarter — the highest-scoring frame of the contest — and the Lady Wolverines led 26-14 at the break after a 9-2 run in the second period.

In the second half, the Lady Wolverines essentially sealed the outcome with a 15-6 burst in the third quarter — taking a 41-20 lead into final frame.

Down the stretch, Coral Academy outscored West Wendover 10-6 but was bounced from the tournament with a 48-30 quarterfinal loss.

Versus Pershing County

Against the Lady Mustangs, the Lady Wolverines built a 9-8 advantage after the first quarter.

However, the game boiled down to a 21-2 explosion by Pershing County in the second quarter — the Lady Mustangs opening a 29-11 lead at the half.

From the locker room for the second time, West Wendover outscored Pershing County 11-10 in the third quarter and 14-12 in the fourth but was unable to climb back from the 19-point deficit in the second period in a 15-point loss.

The Lady Wolverines were eliminated from the 2A North regional tournament with a 51-35 loss to Pershing County in the semifinal round.

West Wendover’s girls ended the year with a 14-7 overall record and an 11-5 record versus 2A north opponents.