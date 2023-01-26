Wolverine wrap-up: Boys, girls post winning streaks

WEST WENDOVER — The West Wendover boys and girls basketball teams both rode winning streaks into their Thursday and Friday 2A North contests.

For the Wolverines, they had yet to lose a league ballgame — tearing off seven-straight wins — beating down Lovelock 69-36, Coral Academy of Science-Reno by a mercy-rule margin of 73-18 and Battle Mountain for the second time by a tally of 74-51.

The Lady Wolverines improved to 6-1 in league play with a narrow 43-37 win over Lovelock, a 45-24 beating of Coral Academy and a 50-40 victory against Battle Mountain.

Boys

Versus Lovelock

Against the Mustangs, three Wolverines scored in double digits.

Junior Ozvaldo Carrillo finished with a double-double on a team-high 20 points, a roster-best 13 boards, seven steals and an assist.

Senior Eduardo Badillo booked 13 points and a double-double of his one with 10 assists, three steals and three rebounds.

Senior Poncho Haro posted 10 points, four boards and a dime.

Senior Adrian Piedra neared double figures with eight points.

Sophomore Adryan Carlos turned in seven points, 10 rebounds, three swipes and a swat — senior Teague Nielson tallying seven points, seven takeaways, four rebounds and two assists.

Junior William Martinez rounded out the offense with four points, nine boards, four assists and two takeaways.

Without scoring, senior Markos Rodriguez and junior Estevan Navarro each collected two rebounds — senior Tristen Valdez adding another.

Versus Coral Academy

Altogether, 13 players scored for West Wendover against the Falcons — three finishing in double digits.

Carlos went for 12 points, four boards, four steals and a stuff.

Valdez posted 11 points, five rebounds and an assist — senior Aaron Dominguez hitting two 3s and notching 11 points and two takeaways.

Senior Kadyn McConnell approached double figures with nine points, four steals, three assists and three rebounds.

Navarro added six points, two boards, a pair of steals and a dime.

Senior Jayce Peterson finished with four points, six rebounds, two assists and two takeaways — Nielson going for four points and a steal.

The Wolverines earned three points apiece from Badillo, Rodriguez, Carrillo and Haro.

Badillo dished six assists, made four steals, snagged two boards and blocked a shot — Rodriguez closing with three boards, three takeaways and three dimes.

Carrillo posted four rebounds, an assist and a rejection.

Martinez and Piedra each finished with two points and a board.

Versus Battle Mountain

West Wendover gained three players in double digits against the Longhorns, paced by 18 points from Haro — who finished with six rebounds, two assists and a takeaway.

Carlos cooked up 14 points, a team-high seven boards, three steals and two assists — Carrillo compiling 12 points and five rebounds.

Badillo went for a near double-double with nine points, 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals.

Martinez mounted six points on two 3s, four boards, two swipes and two assists — Nielson notching five points, three dimes, two rebounds and a swipe.

McConnell tallied three points, three rebounds and an assist — Rodriguez closing with three points.

The offense was capped with a free throw for Piedra, who snagged one rebound.

Without scoring, Peterson came down with two rebounds and dished an assist.

The Wolverines were slated for a tough matchup against the Highlanders at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, in Incline Village, and will close the road trip at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Yerington.

Girls

Versus Lovelock

Against the Lady Mustangs, the Lady Wolverines were led by 13 points from senior Cyanna Rodriguez — who notched four rebounds, a team-high three assists and three steals.

West Wendover gained solid play inside from juniors Lesly Tovar and Samara Graham, each scoring eight points — Tovar finishing with a roster-best nine boards and two steals, Graham going for eight rebounds and a takeaway.

Junior Priscilla Pimental closed with seven points, six rebounds, a team-high five swipes and two dimes in an all-around effort.

Senior Mia Pinedo posted four points, six boards and three steals.

The offense was capped with a deuce by sophomore Shay Neaman, who added three rebounds, two takeaways and an assist.

Without scoring, senior Daisy Haro turned in seven boards and a swipe.

Junior Makayla Cook tallied five rebounds and a steal.

Versus Coral Academy

The Lady Wolverines earned a team-high 15 points, a roster-best six steals and four rebounds from Tovar.

Rodriguez booked eight points, six boards, three takeaways and a dime — Neaman finishing with eight points, three rebounds and two swipes.

Graham posted six points, a roster-high seven boards and a block — Simental sealing six points, six rebounds and a team-high two dimes.

The offense was rounded out with two points by Cook, who made three steals and grabbed two boards.

Without scoring, Pinedo piled up four takeaways, three rebounds and a swat — Haro turning in five rebounds and two steals.

Versus Battle Mountain

Stats were unavailable for West Wendover’s win over Battle Mountain.

The Lady Wolverines were scheduled to open a 2A North back-to-back versus the Lady Highlanders at 6 p.m. Thursday, at Incline Village, and face the Lady Lions at 6 p.m. Friday, in Yerington.