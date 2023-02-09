WEST WENDOVER — In their most recent home stand, the West Wendover boys and girls teams each split their games.

Boys Basketball

Versus Incline: For the Wolverines, they lost Friday for the first time in league play of the 2A north — dropping a 61-56 ballgame to Incline.

West Wendover jumped from the gates quickly, scoring 22 points and giving up 17 in a high-scoring first quarter.

But, the Highlanders came back with a 15-8 advantage in the second frame — Incline taking a 32-30 lead into the break.

In the third, West Wendover’s deficit grew to six as Incline posted a 13-9 run.

Going to the fourth, the Wolverines trailed 45-39.

Down the stretch, West Wendover scored 17 points but gave up 16 — unable to come back and remain unbeaten in league play — falling 61-56.

Junior Osvaldo Carrillo scored a team-high 17 points for the Wolverines, joined in double digits with 16 points from senior Eduardo Badillo — who dropped two 3s.

Senior Markos Rodriguez finished with nine points on three 3s, senior Poncho Haro added six points and West Wendover gained three points apiece from senior Kadyn McConnell and senior Adrian Piedra.

The scoring was rounded out with a deuce for sophomore Adryan Carlos.

Versus North Tahoe: The Wolverines handled business Saturday against North Tahoe, crushing the Lakers by 40 in a 61-21 mercy-rule win.

After a close first quarter, West Wendover leading 15-10 — the Wolverines stepped on the gas with a 16-1 burst in the second period.

Up 31-11 at the break, the 20-point gap doubled in the second half — West Wendover outscoring North Tahoe 21-8 in the third quarter and 9-2 in the fourth as the clock rolled.

Badillo paced the Wolverines with 10 points, Piedra followed with eight and Haro added seven.

Senior Aaron Dominguez buried two 3s and was one of three players for West Wendover with six points, junior William Martinez and Carrillo putting in six as well.

Rodriguez and Carlos tallied five points apiece, McConnell hit a three and senior Tristen Valdez and junior Teague Nielson each notched two points.

The balanced attack of 12 players who scored for West Wendover was rounded off with a free throw by senior Jayce Peterson.

Up Next: The Wolverines (16-7 overall, 11-1 in league will close out the regular season with two road games; playing at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Lovelock, and versus Coral Academy at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, in Reno.

Girls Basketball

The Lady Wolverines also split their home games, albeit in reverse fashion.

West Wendover’s girls opened the home stand Friday with a 42-19 blowout victory of Incline, but the Lady Wolverines lost their senior-day contest by 12 points in a 51-39 final score versus North Tahoe.

Up Next

The Lady Wolverines (12-5 overall, 9-3 in league) will wrap up the regular season on the road, taking on the Lady Mustangs at 6 p.m. Friday, in Lovelock, and Coral Academy at 2 p.m. Saturday, in Reno.