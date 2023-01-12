Wolverine wrap-up: Boys, girls win league openers

WEST WENDOVER — In the Division 2A North openers, both the West Wendover boys and girls basketball teams posted a pair of victories.

Boys Basketball

The Wolverines laid down Yerington by 21 points in a 66-45 home win on Jan. 6.

West Wendover built a double-digit from the jump with a 22-12 advantage in the first quarter and extended to a 33-18 lead at the break with an 11-6 run in the second period.

In the third, the Wolverines slammed the door with a 20-9 flurry.

Down the stretch, the Lions outscored West Wendover 18-13 in garbage time — pulling to within 66-45 by the end.

The Wolverines were led by 16 points and two 3s by senior Eduardo Badillo, who also posted team highs of seven steals and four assists and added two rebounds.

Junior Osvaldo Carrillo tallied a double-double with 15 points, 10 boards and three swipes.

Sophomore Adryan Carlos gave West Wendover its third double-figure scorer with 11 points, stuffing the stat sheet with seven rejections, six rebounds, three takeaways and two dimes.

Junior William Martinez posted six points, three steals and three assists.

Senior Alfonso Haro tallied five points, 12 boards and two dimes.

Senior Kadyn McConnell finished with four points and an assist, and senior Aaron Dominguez knocked down a three.

The offense was capped with two points apiece from junior Jorge Rodriguez and junior Teague Nielson.

Nielson notched four steals, two assists and four boards — Rodriguez dishing one assist.

Without scoring, senior Adrian Piedra tied for the team high with 12 rebounds and made two steals.

Senior Markos Rodriguez booked two rebounds and two takeaways, senior Tristen Valdez snagged two boards and senior Jayce Peterson and junior Estevan Navarro collected one rebound apiece.

Versus Silver Stage

On Jan. 7, West Wendover never got warmed up by Silver Stage in a 72-14 smacking.

The Wolverines led 30-2 at the end of the first quarter and opened a 43-9 lead at the half with a 13-7 run in the second period.

West Wendover blanked the Nighthawks 19-0 in the third quarter and posted a 10-5 advantage in the fourth.

In total, 13 Wolverines scored in the contest — two reaching double digits.

Carrillo closed with a team-high 13 points, four rebounds, two steals, a dime and a swat — Haro finishing with 10 10 points, two boards, two assists and one block.

Markos Rodriguez neared double figures with nine points, a rebound and a swipe.

Peterson (two rebounds) and Carlos (two blocks, two steals, an assist and a board) each scored six points.

Navarro — two assists, a rebound and a swipe — and Valdez (two boards) booked five points apiece.

Jorge Rodriguez and Martinez finished with four points each; Martinez grabbing a rebound and making a steal — Rodriguez pulling down one board.

Dominguez and McConnell each recorded three points; McConnell finishing with three rebounds, a dime and a stuff — Dominguez notching three dimes and two boards.

Badillo and Piedra dropped two points apiece but stuffed the stats; Badillo leading the Wolverines with five steals and four assists and adding a rebound — Piedra grabbing a team-high five rebounds and dishing one dime.

Without scoring, Nielson collected two boards.

The Wolverines (7-6, 2-0 in league) will play the Lakers (4-3, 2-1 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in North Tahoe, California, and close the road trip with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tip versus the Highlanders (9-4, 3-0 in league) at Incline.

Girls Basketball

The Lady Wolverines won their 2A North opener on Jan. 6, outlasting Yerington by a tally of 43-32.

Senior Cyanna Rodriguez buried two 3s and scored a team-high 10 points, closing with a double-double on 10 rebounds and an assist.

Sophomore Shay Neaman and senior Daisy Haro each finished with seven points.

Haro recorded eight rebounds and two assists, Neaman booking five boards.

Junior Priscilla Simental tallied five points, six rebounds and two dimes.

West Wendover gained four points each from senior Mia Pinedo, junior Lesly Tovar and junior Makayla Cook.

Cook collected a roster-best 11 rebounds and dished an assist, Tovar tallied 10 boards and Pinedo posted six rebounds and a dime.

The offense for the Lady Wolverines was rounded out with a deuce for sophomore Nataly Gonzalez, who led the team with three assists and yanked down three rebounds.

Without scoring, senior Jocelyn Guzman and Samara Graham each grabbed seven rebounds and six offensive boards.

Versus Silver Stage

On Jan. 7, West Wendover jumped all over Silver Stage by 43 points in a 53-10 victory.

Tovar recorded a double-double on 19 points, 10 rebounds and an assist.

Cook neared double digits with eight points and five boards, Rodriguez posted seven points, nine rebounds and a dime and Neaman finished with six points, four boards and an assist.

Simental closed with five points, four rebounds and a team-high two dimes.

Haro and Graham notched three points apiece; Haro posting two rebounds, two dimes and a block — Graham pulling down three boards and swatting a shot.

Guzman rounded out the offense with two points and four rebounds.

Without scoring, Pinedo finished with four boards and a dime.

Versus Wendover (Utah)

On Wednesday, the Lady Wolverines were smashed in the crosstown, battle-for-the-state-line ballgame — Wendover (Utah) owning the night with a 44-7 demolition.

The Lady Wolverines (5-2, 2-0 in league) will resume 2A North action on the road, facing the Lady Lakers (6-4, 3-0 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in North Tahoe, California, and squaring off against the Lady Highlanders (2-5, 1-2 in league) at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Incline Village.