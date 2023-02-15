WEST WENDOVER — With a pair of blowout victories on the road, the West Wendover boys basketball team has sewn up the No. 1 seed for the Division 2A North regional tournament.

The Wolverines closed the regular season with just one loss in league play, going 13-1 and improving their overall record to 18-7.

On Friday, West Wendover crushed Pershing County by a final score of 69-22 in a running-clock contest.

The Wolverines did the same on Saturday to Coral Academy of Science-Reno, enforcing the mercy rule once again in a 72-20 domination.

Versus Pershing County

Against the Mustangs, West Wendover stamped the contest early — jetting to a 29-5 lead in the first quarter.

The Wolverines turned the game into a running clock in the second period, posting a 23-8 flurry and opening a 37-point, 52-13 wipeout by halftime.

In the third, West Wendover edged Pershing County 9-7 — running off an 8-2 advantage in the fourth for a 47-point victory with the score at 69-22.

Junior Osvaldo Carrillo scored a team-high 15 points, joined in double digits with 13 points by junior Poncho Haro.

Both sophomore Adryan Carlos and senior Eduardo Badillo neared double figures with nine points.

The Wolverines gained six points apiece from senior Kadyn McConnell and senior Markos Rodriguez, who each hit knocked down two 3s.

Junior Teague Nielson, senior Jayce Peterson and senior Aaron Dominguez tallied two points apiece — the offense rounded out with a free throw from senior Tristen Valdez.

In total, 10 players scored for the Wolverines.

Versus Coral Academy

In the regular-season finale, the Wolverines erupted in the first quarter — rolling off a 35-8 burst.

West Wendover enforced the mercy rule with a 16-1 streak in the second, opening a 51-9 lead at the break with the margin at 42 points.

In the third, the Wolverines outscored the Falcons 7-6 — punctuating the final tally with a 14-5 run in the fourth for a 52-point, 72-20 victory.

Carlos led a quartet of players in double figures for West Wendover with 11 points.

The Wolverines gained 10 points each from Dominguez, Carrillo and Rodriguez — Dominguez and Rodriguez each sticking two 3s — and McConnell approached double digits with eight points.

West Wendover earned four points apiece by junior William Martinez, Valdez, senior Adrian Piedra and Peterson.

Badillo knocked down a three, and the offense was capped with two points apiece from Haro and junior Estevan Navarro — 12 players finding the scorebook for the Wolverines.

Up Next

No. 1 West Wendover earned a first-round bye for the 2A North regional tournament and will take on either No. 4 Battle Mountain or No. 5 Pershing County in the semifinal round at 4:40 p.m. Friday, at Incline High School, a win clinching the Wolverines a spot in the 2A state tournament.

The Wolverines swept both the Longhorns and the Mustangs during the regular season, beating Battle Mountain 68-32 and 74-51 and blowing out Pershing County 69-36 and 69-22.

Girls Basketball

The Lady Wolverines essentially lost a first-round bye with a 46-26 road loss Friday to Pershing County, but West Wendover closed the regular season on a high note with a 55-27 road win Saturday over Coral Academy.

Versus Pershing County

Against the Lady Mustangs, West Wendover never mounted much offense to speak of — the game tied 4-4 after the first quarter.

Pershing County opened a 15-6 lead at the half with an 11-2 run in the second quarter.

Both teams experienced the best-offensive frame in the third, the Lady Mustangs edging the Lady Wolverines 15-12.

Going to the fourth, West Wendover trailed 30-18.

In the final period, Pershing County slammed the door with a 16-8 burst for a 20-point, 46-26 win.

Junior Lesly Tovar led the Lady Wolverines with eight points, and sophomore Shay Neaman followed with six points.

Senior Cyanna Rodriguez added five points, junior Priscilla Simental turned in four and the offense was closed with a deuce for junior Samara Graham.

Versus Coral Academy

Against a lesser opponent, West Wendover feasted Saturday in the regular-season finale — rolling to a 55-27 win over the Lady Falcons.

The Lady Wolverines did the bulk of their scoring early, posting advantages of 16-4 in the first and 14-8 in the second — taking a 30-12 lead into the locker room.

In the second half, West Wendover edged Coral Academy 10-9 and closed the game on a 15-6 run in the fourth.

The Lady Wolverines finished the regular season with a 28-point, 55-27 road victory over the Lady Falcons.

For West Wendover, Rodriguez dropped a game-high 17 points — joined in double figures with 13 points from Simental.

Neaman neared double digits with eight points, Tovar finished with six and senior Mia Pinedo added four.

The scoring for the Lady Wolverines was rounded out with two points from sophomore Nataly Gonzalez.

Up Next

The No. 3 Lady Wolverines (13-6 overall, 10-4 in league) will play the No. 6 Lady Falcons (4-16 overall, 3-11 in league) in a rematch during the quarterfinal round of the Division 2A North regional tournament at 8 p.m. Thursday, at Incline High School, the winner advancing for a date with No. 2 Pershing County (17-6 overall, 10-4 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday.

West Wendover has defeated Coral Academy in both meetings by scores of 45-24 and 55-27, while the Lady Wolverines have split the season matchups with the Lady Mustangs — wining the first game 43-37 but dropping the second 46-26.