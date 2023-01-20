Wolverine wrap-up: Boys start 4-0 in 2A North

BATTLE MOUNTAIN — With a pair of road victories, the West Wendover boys basketball team improved to 4-0 in league play of the Division 2A North.

On Jan. 13, the Wolverines rolled over North Tahoe by a final score of 57-33 — following with a 40-point beating of Battle Mountain on Tuesday.

Versus North Tahoe

Against the Lakers, West Wendover posted a trio of double-digit scorers — led by 16 points and two 3s from junior Osvaldo Carrillo.

Carrillo tied for the team high seven rebounds and four steals and added an assist and a block.

Sophomore Adryan Carlos posted 12 points, seven boards of his own, four steals as well and a roster-best two rejections.

Senior point guard Eduardo Badillo closed with 12 points also, paced the Wolverines with seven assists and shared the team high with four swipes — adding two rebounds.

Junior William Martinez neared double digits with eight points, five boards, a swat, a steal and a dime.

Junior Teague Nielson finished with five points, two rebounds and an assist — the offense rounded out with four points, four boards and a steal from senior Poncho Haro.

Without scoring, senior Adrian Piedra finished with a rebound, an assist and a takeaway.

Versus Battle Mountain

Against the Longhorns, the Wolverines dominated throughout — posting three double-digit scorers, two nine-point scorers and 10 players who scored in total.

Carrillo once again paced the attack with 16 points, eight rebounds, a team-high four swipes and an assist.

Badillo scored 11 points and hit two 3s, dished a team-high seven dimes, grabbed three rebounds and made three steals.

Carlos also finished with 11 points, seven boards, three takeaways, two assists and a swat.

Martinez neared double figures with nine points, a roster-best nine rebounds, five assists and two swipes — Haro posting nine points and four boards.

Senior Kadyn McConnell scored five points.

Senior Marcos Rodriguez tallied two points, four rebounds and a takeaway.

Piedra added two points, three rebounds and a dime.

Senior Tristen Valdez booked two points, a board and a swipe.

The scoring was capped with a free throw by senior Jayce Peterson.

Without scoring, Nielson finished with two rebounds and an assist — senior Aaron Dominguez notching two boards.

The Wolverines (9-6 overall, 4-0 in league) were scheduled to take on Lovelock (8-8 overall, 3-2 in league) at 7:30 p.m. MST on Friday, in West Wendover.

Girls Basketball

The Lady Wolverines went 1-2 across a three-game stretch, dropping a blowout road loss to crosstown Wendover (Utah) and splitting a pair of 2A North ballgames.

Versus Wendover

Against the Lady Wildcats, West Wendover trailed 25-4 at halftime and lost by 37 points in a 44-7 contest.

Versus North Tahoe

The Lady Wolverines was then smacked 44-19 by the Lady Lakers on Jan. 13, in North Tahoe.

Versus Battle Mountain

West Wendover stopped its two-game slide with a 42-32 victory Tuesday over the Lady Longhorns on Tuesday, in Battle Mountain.

The Lady Wolverines (6-3 overall, 3-1 in league) were poised for a tough matchup against Lovelock (11-3 overall, 4-1 in league) at 6 p.m. MST on Friday, in West Wendover.

Wrestling

At the Battle at the Mine, in Eureka, Utah, West Wendover ranked fourth in the team standings with 151 points.

The Wolverines were extremely successfully individually as well, earning a 1st-place finish from Isaac Sweat.

In the 202-220 pound class, he went 4-0 and notched all of his wins on falls.

He pinned Westlake’s Paden Overy in 1:23 and beat Escalante’s Matthew Arthur by fall in 1:27.

In 40 seconds, Sweat pinned Utah Military Academy’s Cooper Pollock and followed with a win by fall at the 2:53 mark versus Milford’s Elias Romero.

In the 139-143 weight class, Oscar Botello ranked second — notching a 4-1 mark with three wins by fall and another by technical fall.

He opened with a narrow 13-11 loss against Westlake’s Parker Stinger but rebounded with a 17-2 tech-fall win over Spanish Fork’s Weston Branin.

He finished the tournament with three-consecutive pins against Maeser Prep Academy’s Peter Clawson (21 seconds), Milford’s Kacey Stewart (4:46) and Tintic’s Landon Farley (two minutes).

Warren Hold also finished second, compiling a 3-1 record with three pins in the 221-241 weight class.

Hold pinned Tintic’s Garrett Kirgan (2:46), Milford’s Justen Beebe (1:37) and Tintic’s Kenneth Severa (17 seconds) before losing by fall in 40 seconds to Westlake’s Deron Cofer.

Competing in the 119-127 class, Lusio Gonzales ranked third on a 3-2 record with a win tech fall and another by fall.

He beat Lincoln’s Trustin Bazil by tech fall with the score at 17-2 but followed with a major-decision loss of 13-1 to Westlake’s Jamyne Xoumphonphackdy and was beaten 7-3 by Milford’s Judd Netto.

Gonzales finished the tournament with two straight wins, the first by a forfeit from Spanish Fork’s Kyler Spencer and the second by fall in 1:01 over Bryce Valley’s Ferrin Mathews.

Manuel Trujillo also finished third, booking a 3-2 record with three pins in the 175-186 class.

Trujillo pinned Juan Diego Catholic’s Sabastian Ramirez in 1:44 but was pinned in 4:31 by Westlake’s Hyrum Riawa.

Trujillo answered with a win by fall in 1:30 against Utah Military Academy’s Coady Maples before losing by fall in 3:58 versus Spanish Fork’s Thomas Evans — closing out with a pin of Providence Hall’s Blake Rich at the 3:27 mark.

In the 107-118 division, Andre Hernandez placed third with a 2-3 record and two wins by fall.

He lost by fall in 3:58 to Westlake’s Kaiden Pitcher but bounced back with a pin in 1:16 against Milford’s Payton Thomas and followed with a win by fall in 24 seconds versus Water Canyon’s Kaden Canepari.

Hernandez closed the tourney with consecutive losses, losing by fall in 3:54 to Westlake’s Ryker Hunter and dropping a 13-11 decision to Milford’s Trexton Spaulding.

Wrestling in the 123-129 division, Joey Escobedo finished fourth and tallied a 2-3 record with a pair of pins.

He opened with three-consecutive losses; dropping a 7-3 decision to Westlake’s Samuel Leavitt and being pinned by both Westlake’s Trey Thompson (1:30) and Milford’s Trenden Thompson (1:51).

Escobedo closed with a strong finish, pinning Spanish Fork’s Jeff Heywood in 40 seconds and Providence Hall’s Malachi Wilkins at the 1:42 mark.

In the 119-125 class, Alonzo Carrillo placed fourth — going 2-3 with one by fall.

He lost his first two matches in an 8-6 decision against Juan Diego Catholic’s Mario Perez and was pinned in 1:53 by Westlake’s Keagan Pitcher, but Carrillo rebounded with a 5-2 decision over Westlake’s Taegen Jackson.

Carrillo was then pinned in 3:21 by Wayne’s Parker Hallows before ending his tourney with a win by fall in 44 seconds against Spanish Fork’s Kade Darrington.

Manuel Arias took fifth with a 1-4 record in the 129-136 division, despite opening with three straight losses — pinned by Providence Hall’s Cade Petty (1:31), Wayne’s Rayce Jeffery (22 seconds) and Westlake’s Ayden Robinson (1:52).

Arias notched his lone victory by fall in 1:05 over Utah Military Academy’s Preston Fenton but ended with a loss by fall in 55 seconds to Westlake’s Hunter Ball.

Thai Miele also finished 1-4 with a win by fall and ranked fifth in the 132-139 class.

He began with three straight losses; losing by fall in each to Water Canyon’s Terrance Cooke (57 seconds), Spanish Fork’s Brevin Young (5:03) and Wayne’s Miguel Whipple (42 seconds).

Miele posted his only win by fall at the 1:46 mark against Westlake’s Jacob Washer before losing by fall for the fourth time in 1:26 versus Juan Diego Catholic’s Athan Guta.

In the 136-142 division, Andres Trujillo also went 1-4 with a win by fall — placing fifth.

He, like the other fifth-place teammates, opened the tournament with three straight losses — pinned in 25 seconds by Westlake’s Riggs Martin, dropping an 18-1 tech-fall defeat to Spanish Fork’s Jaxon Sorenson and losing by fall in 56 seconds to Wayne’s Lowell Saign.

Trujillo posted his lone win by fall in 1:03 over Providence Hall’s Maikah Hiatt but was pinned by Juan Diego Catholic’s Jyvann Orozco in 5:23 during his final match.

Adrian Loera took sixth place in 131-140 class, going winless at 0-5 and losing all matches by fall.

In the 151-155 division, Isaya McConnell was sixth and did not post a victory at 0-4 — opening with two losses by fall and following with a pair of forfeits before a double-forfeit in the last match.

The Wolverines will wrestle at the Division 2A South regional tournament on Feb. 4, at Lake Mead Christian Academy, in Henderson.

Girls Wrestling

The Lady Wolverines ranked third Women’s Battle at the Mine, scoring 59 points — trailing only Juan Diego (60) and champion Duchesne (82).

Gracie Rivera was the 119-145 champion, finishing a perfect 5-0 with four wins by fall and another by forfeit.

She pinned Lincoln’s Ellie Bleak in 19 seconds and beat Water Canyon’s Erika Aldrich by fall in 1:03.

Rivera then pinned Duchesne’s Daniella Spencer in 1:03 and South Summit’s Carolina Bohman in 38 seconds before closing with a win by forfeit by Juan Diego’s Jade Alcala.

In the 171-186 class, Destiny Gonzales finished second on a 2-1 record with two wins by fall.

She opened with a loss by fall in 5:26 to Tintic’s Addison Kriegh but bounced back with consecutive pins in 35 seconds over Duchesne’s Elsa Chamorro and Abigail Woods at the 3:15 mark.

Faith Gonzales placed third in the 115-122 division, going 4-1 with three wins by fall and another by forfeit.

She opened with a pin of Juan Diego’s Skyley Hanna in 1:28 before losing by fall at the 5:31 mark to Lincoln’s India Smith.

Gonzales finished with three straight wins; pinning Duchesne’s Alexie Weimer in 4:56, beating Duchesne’s Jordyn Bell by forfeit and taking out Providence Hall’s Abbigail Olsen by fall at the 2L57 mark.

The Lady Wolverines will compete in the Division 2A South regional tournament Friday and Saturday, at SLAM Academy, in Las Vegas.