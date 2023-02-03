WEST WENDOVER — With three straight victories over Incline, Yerington and Silver Stage, the West Wendover boys basketball team improved to 10-0 in league play of the Division 2A North.

Versus Incline

On Jan. 26, the Wolverines took down defending regional champion Incline by 11 points in a 55-44 victory.

The first quarter provided a lot of action, West Wendover edging the Highlanders 19-18.

But, Incline came back in the second period and rolled off a 10-5 run — opening a 28-24 lead at the half.

The Wolverines flipped the script with a commanding third frame, tearing off a 15-2 flurry and going to the fourth quarter with a 39-30 lead.

Down the stretch, West Wendover closed the show with a 16-14 advantage — pulling off a 55-44 victory.

Junior Osvaldo Carrillo paced the Wolverines with 21 points, joined in double digits with 19 points from senior Eduardo Badillo.

Senior Poncho Haro finished with six points, sophomore Adryan Carlos added four, junior William Martinez turned in three and the scoring was capped with two points by junior Teague Nielson.

Versus Yerington

Against the Lions, West Wendover cruised to a 69-49 win on Jan. 28 — despite a poor start.

Yerington began the game with a strong first quarter, outscoring the Wolverines 21-11.

But, West Wendover mounted its comeback bid with a 16-6 advantage in the second — tying the score at 27-all by the break.

In the third quarter, the Wolverines went off — exploding for 29 points and allowing only six — going the fourth quarter with a 56-33 lead.

Yerington outscored West Wendover 16-13 in the final frame, but West Wendover owned the outcome by 20 points with a 69-49 victory.

A trio of players scored in double digits for the Wolverines; Martinez scoring 18 points and burying two 3s — Carrillo finishing 16 points and Haro dropping 11.

Carlos scored six points, Nielson and Badillo added five apiece and senior Adrien Piedra and senior Markos Rodriguez posted three each.

The offense was rounded out with a deuce for senior Jayce Peterson.

Versus Silver Stage

On Jan. 28, the Wolverines led early and throughout against Silver Stage for an easy 64-30 win.

West Wendover was up 27-14 by halftime with advantages of 12-5 in the first quarter and 19-9 in the seconds.

In the third quarter, the Wolverines outscored the Nighthawks 12-8 and breezed to a 21-8 streak in the fourth.

Senior Tristen Valdez poured in a team-high 16 points, joined in double figures with 13 points from senior Kadyn McConnell — who hammered three 3s.

Piedra added eight points, Rodriguez also tacked on eight and stuck a pair of treys and junior Estevan Navarro closed with six points.

Senior Aaron Dominguez dropped five points, and the scoring was finished with four points apiece by Peterson and Nielson.

The Wolverines were slated for a big rematch against Incline at 7 p.m. MST on Friday, in West Wendover, also hosting North Tahoe at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Girls Basketball

The Lady Wolverines split their road games against Incline and Yerington, a score not reported for their contest versus Silver Stage — forfeiting a game Tuesday to crosstown rival Wendover (Utah).

Versus Incline

On Jan. 26, West Wendover gained a 44-26 victory over the Lady Highlanders — the defending 2A state champions.

Versus Yerington

The Lady Wolverines were unable to extend their road winning streak on Jan. 27, falling in a back-and-forth battle with the Lady Lions.

West Wendover started with some momentum, outscoring Yerington 16-6 in the first quarter.

But, the Lady Lions sliced the deficit from 10 to two with a 10-2 run in the second period.

In the third, Yerington went to the front with an 11-6 advantage — leading 27-24 as the game went to the fourth.

In crunch time, the Lady Lions did what they needed for a win by a 16-15 tally for a 43-39 victory.

The Lady Wolverines were scheduled for a 6 p.m. MST Friday rematch with Incline, in Wendover, and a 2 p.m. Saturday ballgame versus North Tahoe.