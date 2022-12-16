Wolverine wrap-up: Girls basketball starts 1-3, boys 5-6

WEST WENDOVER — Through four games, the West Wendover girls basketball team has tasted defeat just once.

The Lady Wolverines have opened the season with a 3-1 record.

In the opener, West Wendover blasted Jackpot by a tally of 53-12 — following with a 61-17 demolition of Hagerman (Idaho).

Owyhee beat the Lady Wolverines 56-38 — handing them their lone loss in four games — but West Wendover bounced back with a 50-19 beating of Lund.

The Lady Wolverines will open league play of the Division 2A North at home, hosting Yerington at 6 p.m. MST on Jan. 6, in West Wendover.

Boys

West Wendover’s boys basketball team faced some stiff competition in its preseason tournaments and held its own, notching a 5-6 record against bigger schools.

In the opener, the Wolverines were dropped by 16 points in a 68-52 loss to Grantsville (Utah).

West Wendover rebounded with a 73-43 victory over Pinecrest Academy Cadence but followed with a 69-52 loss to Division 3A program Boulder City.

Lake Mead Academy — a Division 2A South foe — held on for an 80-77 victory over the Wolverines, who then lost to crosstown Wendover (Utah) by a final score of 68-57.

The losing streak reached four for West Wendover after a 69-62 defeat to Division 3A South squad Sports Leadership and Management Academy.

Following the four-game slide, the Wolverines reeled off four straight wins — opening with a 73-22 shellacking of Utah Military Academy-Camp Williams.

Against Providence Hall (Herriman, Utah), West Wendover cruised in a 56-239 victory.

The Wolverines blasted Maeser Prep Academy (Lindon, Utah) by 42 points in a 64-22 ballgame, and they capped the four-game winning streak with a narrow 77-69 victory over Duchesne (Utah).

In its most recent outing, West Wendover was beaten by SLAM Academy for the second time — the Bulls asserting themselves in the second meeting for a 25-point, 74-49 victory.

The Wolverines will open league play of the Division 2A North versus Yerington at 7:30 p.m. MST on Jan. 6, in West Wendover.

Wrestling

The West Wendover wrestling team has been busy and successful through two weeks of action.

Panguitch Invitational

In the Panguitch (Utah) Invitational, the Wolverines opened the season with an 11th-place finish in the team standings with 160 points.

Lusio Gonzalez ranked second in the 126-pound division with a 7-1 record and seven wins by fall before dropping a 15-5 major-decision loss to Milford’s Judd Netto in the championship match.

At 113 pounds, Aidien Rodriguez ranked fourth and closed with a record of 6-3 with five wins by fall and another by major decision — ending with a loss to Antwain Mejia for the second time with a 5-4 decision.

In the 144-pound division, Oscar Botello finished fifth — notching a 5-3 record with four pins — closing with a win by fall over Panguitch’s Ronan Mooney in the fifth-sixth match at the 4:57 mark.

Joey Escobedo placed seventh at 126 pounds with a 4-4 record and four pins, claiming the seventh-eighth match with a win by fall in 55 seconds versus Crimson Cliffs High’s Zachary Carter.

Edward York took eighth at 106 pounds, going 0-6 but advancing twice with byes.

At 126 pounds, the Wolverines gained their third podium spot in the division with a ninth-place finish for Alonzo Carrillo — who went 3-4 with two pins — closing with a pin of Parowan’s Grant Boerdam at the 1:23 mark of the ninth-10th match.

In the 285-pound division, Isaac Sweat ranked 10th and tallied a 3-3 record with three pins — losing by fall in 3:35 to Enterprise’s Cael Day.

Ivan Gonzalez finished 10th at 175 pounds, despite closing with a 0-5 record — advancing twice with byes.

At 190 pounds, Robert Pineda placed 12th — finishing with a 1-6 record with a win by forfeit.

Davian Morales was also 12th in the in the 165-pound class, closing with a mark of 0-7.

In the 132-pound division, Manuel Lopez was 12th and went 0-7.

At 285 pounds, Fernando Carbajal took 16th place with a 0-6 mark — advancing twice with byes — Warren Hold following in 17th 2-5 record and a win by fall with another by forfeit and a bye.

In the 144-pound class, Abram Marin was 19th with a 3-5 record and two wins by fall.

Panguitch Invitational Girls

In the girls tournament, a pair of grapplers earned titles for the Lady Wolverines.

In the 179-195 class, Destiny Gonzales grabbed first and was a perfect 5-0 with five pins — needing just 22 seconds for a win by fall over Enterprise’s Shelby Putnam in the championship.

Madison Rivera also finished first — winning the 138-146 division — posting a 5-0 mark with two wins by fall and another by major decision.

In the final, she gained her second win by forfeit over Manti’s Isabel Cebilla.

At the 118-124 class, Faith Gonzales ranked second with a 4-1 record with four pins — ending with a win by fall over North Sevier’s Kinsee Saling after dropping her first match.

AK Duals

At the AK Duals, in Stansbury Park, Utah, the Wolverines went 0-4 — losing 50-22 to Hillcrest, 7-12 against South Summit, 57-24 versus Riverton and 60-18 against Kearns.

AK Duals Varsity Finals

In the AK Duals Varsity Finals, Lusio Gonzales ranked fourth at 132 pounds — closing with an 0-2 mark.

Lady Cowboys Round Robins

At the Lady Cowboys Round Robins, in Grantsville, Utah, the Lady Wolverines ranked just above mid-pack in sixth of 13 teams with 56 points.

Rivera led the way with a championship in the 137-143 division, going 4-0 with four wins by fall — pinning West Jordan’s Tiana Robinson in 1:53 during the final.

Destiny Gonzales ranked finished second in the 184-193 class, finishing 4-1 with three wins by fall and another by forfeit — opening with a loss but closing with a 29-second pin of Grantsville’s Kira Hart.

In the 114-118 class, Faith Gonzalez took third place and finished 2-2 with a pair of pins.

Dulce Alejandra posted a 2-3 record with two wins by fall and placed fourth in the 144-148 division.

Up Next

West Wendover was slated to compete Friday and Saturday in the Desert Storm Classic, in St. George, Utah.