LAS VEGAS — In the Division 2A state semifinal, the West Wendover boys basketball team — the Division 2A North champion — lost by the mercy rule.

On Friday, the Wolverines were beaten by 36 points in a 79-43 demolition by South No. 2 seed Democracy Prep, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas.

West Wendover closed the season with a 20-8 overall record and went 15-1 against 2A North opponents and 0-2 versus 2A South teams.

The Blue Knights went on to win the 2A state championship with a 64-58 victory over South No. 1 and regional champion The Meadows.

Democracy Preps avenged a 63-49 loss to the Mustangs in the regional title game on Feb. 18, capturing the state title a week later.