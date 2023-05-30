Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SPRING CREEK — Despite recently winning the Division 3A state championship in the shot put, Spring Creek High School senior Ella Buzzetti will chuck up different types of shots at the collegiate level.

Buzzetti — who suffered a torn ACL at the end of her junior season — has signed her letter of intent and will play basketball for Skagit Valley College — a member of the Northwest Athletic Conference — in Mount Vernon, Washington.

During the 2022-23 season, the Lady Cardinals posted a 17-13 overall record and went 10-4 in league play of the NWAC North Division.

On April 19, Buzzetti made her official visit to the Skagit Valley campus — which helped shape her decision.

“I liked the family feeling I got when I was there. There are a lot of trees,” she said. “The people seem nice, and the coaches were very welcoming.”

Buzzetti also considered Whatcom Community College, in Bellingham, Washington, and Western Wyoming Community College, in Rock Springs.

At Skagit Valley, Buzzetti said she is expected to play forward.

While in school, she plans to study accounting and “come back here.”

“With an ag background, I have come to realize that every ranch needs someone who can manage the books,” she said.

On the floor, she has set some goals for herself — both short term and long term.

“I want to get up there, try my best, get a good spot on the team and be someone they can depend on,” she said. “Obviously, I hope I can get a starting position, be an asset and improve my three-point shooting.”

High School Career

Freshman Year

As a freshman, Buzzetti moved up to the varsity and played in four games — making immediate contributions.

She ranked second on the team with 8.8 rebounds per game — 4.8 on the offensive backboard — and averaged 3.5 points, 1.8 steals and 1.3 assists.

Spring Creek went 16-11 and 12-6 in the Division 3A North under head coach Holly Miller, coming up just shy of a trip to the state tournament — the No. 4 Lady Spartans winning their regional quarterfinal by two points in a 35-33 victory over No. 5 Elko but falling two point short in a 50-48 loss to No. 1 Fernley in the regional semifinal on a last-second put-back by Karli Burns.

Sophomore Year

Unfortunately, Buzzetti’s sophomore season was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Junior Year

During her junior season, both Buzzetti and Spring Creek flourished — prior to tearing her ACL in the regional championship and trying to play a short stretch in the state title game.

The Lady Spartans closed the season with a 23-6 overall record and went 9-3 in league play of the 3A North-East — four of the losses coming to eventual state champ Lowry — advancing to the state final with a 40-38 overtime victory against South No. 1 Moapa Valley before falling to the Lady Buckaroos for the fourth time on a 52-29 loss in the championship.

Individually, Buzzetti was named a 2nd-Team All-League player in his first full season of varsity action — garnering an honorable mention for the All-Region awards.

She averaged 5.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

Senior Year

As a senior, Buzzetti earned a 2nd-Team All-League and a 2nd-Team All-North honors.

The Lady Spartans finished the season with a 12-13 record and went 4-6 in league play of the 3A North-East, No. 5 Spring Creek falling for the third time to No. 4 Elko by a final score of 42-26 in the regional quarterfinal.

Coming back from her torn ACL, Buzzetti played in 14 of Spring Creek’s 25 games — averaging 8.9 points, a team-high 8.6 boards and a steal.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Ella Buzzetti on continued growth — despite losing time to COVID-19 cancelations and injury — while overcoming adversity for personal and team success and best wishes as she attempts to leave an impression on Skagit Valley College’s program.