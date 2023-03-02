ELKO — The Elko girls basketball team enjoyed one its best seasons in recent memory, coming up a win short of a berth in the 3A state tournament.
1st-Team All-State
- Lowry junior Savannah Stoker
- Lowry sophomore Britain Backus
- Fernley junior Jaelece Wasson
- South Tahoe senior Ivy Gonzalez
- Moapa Valley sophomore Claire Cox
- Moapa Valley junior Haylie Western
- Pahrump Valley junior Kailani Martinez
- Pahrump Valley senior Adryanna Avena
2nd-Team All-State
- Elko senior Aurora Eklund
- Elko senior Peyton Jacaway
- North Valleys freshman Ivy Williams
- Somerset Academy Losee junior Akaylah Thrower
- Virgin Valley senior Riley Price
- Pahrump Valley junior Paris Coleman
3A Coach of the Year
- Chelsea Cabatbat — Lowry
3A Player of the Year
- Savannah Stoker — Lowry
3A North Coaches of the Year
- Ralph Dunn — Fernley
- Zach LeMay — South Tahoe
3A North Player of the Year
- Savannah Stoker — Lowry
3A North 1st-Team
- Britain Backus — Lowry
- Jaelece Wasson — Fernley
- Aurora Eklund — Elko
- Ivy Williams — North Valleys
- Ivy Gonzalez — South Tahoe
3A North 2nd-Team
- Jasmyne Torres — Fernley
- Kaiserita Otuafi — Fernley
- Peyton Jacaway — Elko
- Avery Beatty — Spring Creek
- Ella Buzzetti — Spring Creek
3A North Honorable Mentions
- Isabela Torres — Elko
- Taylor Brunson — Spring Creek
- Alexys DeCremer — North Valleys
- Hailey Calderon-Martinez — North Valleys
- Ashley Estabrook — Truckee
- Isabella Caviglia — Wooster
- Kiva Davis — South Tahoe
- Rachel Ply — Dayton
- Nadia Velasquez — Fernley
- Zoey Jarrett — Fallon
3A East Coach of the Year
- Ralph Dunn — Fernley
3A East Player of the Year
- Savannah Stoker — Lowry
3A East 1st-Team
- Britain Backus — Lowry
- Jaelece Wasson — Fernley
- Jasmyne Torres — Fernley
- Kaiserita Otuafi — Fernley
- Aurora Eklund — Elko
3A East 2nd-Team
- Nadia Velazquez — Fernley
- Peyton Jacaway — Elko
- Avery Beatty — Spring Creek
- Ella Buzzetti — Spring Creek
- Zoey Jarrett — Fallon
3A East Honorable Mentions
- Kailey Franklin — Lowry
- Mia Hernandez — Lowry
- Taylor Tollestrup — Fernley
- Kensey Kreller — Fernley
- Alysia Madigan — Elko
- Isabela Torres — Elko
- Taylor Brunson — Spring Creek
- Brynly Stewart — Spring Creek
- Jada Anastasio — Fallon
- Rachel Ply — Dayton
- Hallie Peterson — Dayton
3A West Coach of the Year
- Zach LeMay — South Tahoe
3A West Player of the Year
- Ivy Gonzalez — South Tahoe
3A West 1st-Team
- Ivy Williams — North Valleys
- Ashley Estrabrook — Truckee
- Isabella Caviglia — Wooster
- Hailey Calderon-Martinez — North Valleys
- Kiva Davis — South Tahoe
3A West 2nd-Team
- Cori Carrier — Hug
- Chloe Glover — Wooster
- Alexys DeCremer — North Valleys
- Caitlin Russel — Truckee
- Cristina Corral — North Valleys
3A West Honorable Mentions
- Sheyla Osuna — Hug
- Charlotte Train — Truckee
- Campbell Matthews — South Tahoe
- Talmane Talamani — Wooster
- Lakenya Stallworth — North Valleys
- Megan Dondero — North Valleys
- Karen Salgado-Gonzalez — Hug
- Ava Wolfe — South Tahoe
- Melatava Fonohea — North Valleys
- Bayla Abraham — Truckee
- Skyla Kinsley — North Valleys
- Erica Tagulao — Sparks
- Andrea Domingo — Sparks