Elko's Alysia Madigan goes to the bucket for two of her six first-quarter points against Fernley on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at North Valleys High School, in Reno. She scored a team-high 11 points, but the Lady Indians were eliminated from state contention with a 45-32 loss to the Lady Vaqueros. She was an honorable mention for the 3A North-East awards.