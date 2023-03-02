Related to this story

Fernley girls take down Elko late

Fernley girls take down Elko late

The Lady Vaqueros overcame a rocky start and clinched a spot in the regional championship and the 3A state tournament with a 45-32 victory.

Lady Indians start, finish strong

Lady Indians start, finish strong

The Lady Indians will play No. 1 Fernley in the 3A North regional semifinal with a trip to state on the line at 6:20 p.m. Friday, at North Val…

Lady Indians can reach No. 3 seed

Lady Indians can reach No. 3 seed

A victory over Fallon and Lowry would create a tie with the Lady Bucks for the No. 3 seed — given Fernley gains the No. 1 overall seed — the f…

Lady Indians sweep Truckee, Sparks

Lady Indians sweep Truckee, Sparks

The Lady Indians (14-6 overall, 5-3 in league) will close out the regular season with a 6 p.m. Friday tip, in Fallon, and a 1 p.m. Saturday ma…

Elko girls look to finish strong

Elko girls look to finish strong

The Lady Indians will tip off with the Lady Wolverines at 6 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California, closing the weekend with a 1 p.m. Saturday ba…

Lady Spartans host Lady Wave

Lady Spartans host Lady Wave

The Lady Spartans (7-9 overall, 1-3 in league) will look to climb up the 3A North-East standings against Fallon (10-8 overall, 1-2 in league) …

Lady Spartans finish 2-2 in Reno

Lady Spartans finish 2-2 in Reno

Against Galena, the Lady Spartans put forth their best offensive production down the stretch in a 32-30 victory. Facing McQueen, Spring Creek …

Elko downs Hug, 65-21

Elko downs Hug, 65-21

In the Elko girls basketball team’s home opener, the Lady Indians dominated Hug from start to finish Friday night — enforcing the mercy rule i…

Shafer takes over for Lady Spartans

Shafer takes over for Lady Spartans

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek girls basketball team — fresh from a trip to the 3A state title game — will tip off the 2022-23 season on Wedn…

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA called "tone deaf" for appointing supermodel as ambassador