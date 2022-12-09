Elko downs Hug, 65-21

ELKO — In the Elko girls basketball team’s home opener, the Lady Indians dominated Hug from start to finish Friday night — enforcing the mercy rule in the first half — tipping off Division 3A North play with a 65-21 victory.

The Lady Indians got on the board — the offensive board — senior Isabela Torres finishing a put-back on the right block.

Elko grabbed a 4-0 lead on a bank shot from the right wing by sophomore Lindsey Johns and went up 6-0 on a steal and a pull-up jumper by senior Peyton Jacaway, forcing a timeout with 6:16 on the clock.

From the reset, the Lady Indians took a nine-point lead on an offensive rebound and a finish through a foul by senior Aurora Eklund.

Sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes pushed the gap to double digit with a pair of free throws.

The advantage grew quickly to 15-0 on consecutive deuces on the left block from Torres, set up on assists from Johns and Jacaway after Hug turnovers.

Eklund drove the left baseline for a layup, and the Lady Hawks got on the board with a midrange shot from the left side by Kaitlyn Mateo.

Jacaway buried a three from the right corner on a pass by Johns, and Hug gained two free throws by Cori Carrier.

From the left side, Elko sophomore Lilianna Haynes opened a 23-4 lead as she bounced home a triple.

The advantage grew to 21 on a take down the middle by Eklund.

Haynes then forced a turnover as she went to the deck, started the break with a pass to Eklund — who hit Torres across the lane for an And-1.

At the end of the first, the Lady Indians were in full control and big with the score at 27-4.

Hug nailed a couple free throws to start the second quarter on shots at the stripe by Maia Ancho.

Elko reached the single bonus with more than seven minutes remaining the half, Cervantes going 1-for-2 at the line.

Freshman Julyssa Rivera hit the offensive glass and scored with her left hand on the follow, and junior Ecko Atkins went 1-for-2 at the stripe.

Mateo was fouled on the defensive glass and made both freebies, but the margin went back to 25 on a loose-ball scoop and score by Rivera.

The Lady Hawks were fouled once again, and Me’laya Vickers-Dyer made the first of two shots.

Rivera put in more work on the glass and was fouled, hitting he first of two free throws.

Vickers-Dyer was hacked and made one freebie, trimming the deficit to 24 at 34-10.

Cervantes hammered a three on a dish by Atkins at the high post, pushing the lead to 27.

The foul fest continued, Atkins hitting one shot and then grabbing her own miss — going back to the stripe and once again going for 1-for-2.

With three minutes on the clock, Atkins went back to the line and dropped a pair of freebies.

Torres cleaned up on the offensive glass — reaching double figures — and the game turned into a running clock with two minutes remaining in the half on a deuce from the right block by junior Shaylen Garity.

Torres scored on a pass from Haynes, who then set up Garity for a layup on an inbound set.

Despite playing its bench for the second quarter, Elko took a 49-10 lead into the locker room — outscoring the Lady Hawks 22-6 in the frame.

Carrier scored the first points of the second half for Hug with an offensive rebound, but the Lady Indians put in four in a row on a short-corner jumper by Johns on a feed from Jacaway and a deuce on the left block by Torres.

From a timeout, the Lady Indians went up 43 on a transition layup by Jacaway — answered with a deuce by Carrier.

Eklund scored on the break for the Lady Indians, and Torres scoring easily on the left side with a crosscourt skip — Carrier railing a three from the right wing for the Lady Hawks.

Johns pulled down her own missed and scored with her left hand, but the quarter closed with a free throw by Ancho.

Going to the fourth, Elko led by 43 with the score at 61-18.

Haynes opened the scoring the final frame with a pair of free throws, and Atkins scored with a nifty move around a defender in the lane to score with her dominant-left hand.

Mateo was fouled on a jumper and made 1-of-2 free throws, and Carrier booked the final points of the game on a take down the right side of the paint.

Elko remained unbeaten with a dominant, 65-21 victory.

Torres scored 12 of her game-high 16 points in the first half for the Lady Indians.

Carrier led Hug with 11 points, Mateo finished with five, Ancho added three and the Lady Hawk’s offense was capped with two points for Vickers-Dyer.

For Elko, Eklund neared double digits with nine points, Jacaway and Atkins closed with seven each, Johns and Cervantes dropped six apiece, Haynes and Rivera each put in five and the offense was rounded out with four points from Garity.

Up Next

The Lady Indians (4-0) will close the weekend with a 1 p.m. Saturday tipoff against North Valleys, at Centennial Gymnasium.