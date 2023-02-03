ELKO — The Elko girls basketball team will close the regular with a pair of road trips — the first being a crossover series against West opponents — tipping off at 6 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California.

The Lady Wolverines are 6-15 overall and 4-4 in league play, while the Lady Indians enter the contest with a 12-6 overall record and a 5-3 mark against North-East teams.

Elko is led in scoring by senior Aurora Eklund — the only player in double digits — at 14.7 points per game, averaging 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.2 assists.

Senior Peyton Jacaway nears double figures with 9.7 points, 5.1 boards, a team-high 3.6 takeaways and a roster-best 2.4 dimes.

In the post, senior Isabela Torres has tallied six points, a team-best 8.5 rebounds and a swipe.

Junior Bryleigh Cervantes has notched 5.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 1.1 assists.

Sophomore Lindsey Johns has booked 3.9 points, 3.3 boards, 2.5 takeaways and a dime.

As a freshman, Julyssa Rivera has turned in 3.5 points and 3.4 boards — senior Alysa Madigan posting 3.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 takeaways.

Juniors Shaylen Garity and Ecko Atkins have added 2.1 points per game; Atkins adding 2.7 boards and a steal and Garity pulling down 1.5 rebounds.

Sophomore Lilianna Haynes has averaged 1.5 points and 1.1 rebounds — senior Carly Nielsen collecting 1.1 boards, a takeaway and nearly a point.

Game Time

The Lady Indians will tip off with the Lady Wolverines at 6 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California, closing the weekend with a 1 p.m. Saturday ballgame in Sparks.

Versus Dayton

On Jan. 27, Elko rolled off a 42-18 victory in Dayton.

The Lady Indians led 25-6 at the half on the heels of an 11-4 advantage in the first quarter and a 14-2 run in the second.

Both teams scored eight points in the third, Elko closing the game with a 9-4 advantage in the fourth.

Eklund paced the offense with 15 points and three 3s, joined in double figures with 10 points from Jacaway.

Rivera finished with five points, John closed with four, Garity followed with three and Haynes and Cervantes posted two apiece.

The scoring was capped with a free throw by Atkins.

Versus Fernley

The Lady Indians fell to Fernley for the second time on Jan. 28, but they gave the No. 1 team in the state a run — dropping a 56-49 contest.

Elko led 27-26 at the half, opening with a 17-15 advantage in the first quarter — Fernley edging out an 11-10 battle in the second.

Each team mounted 13 points in the third quarter, the Lady Indians taking a 40-39 lead into the final frame.

But, the Lady Vaqueros asserted themselves in crunch time — limiting Elko to a quarter-low nine points while scoring a period-best 17 down the stretch — pulling out a 57-49 victory over Elko.

The difference in the contest came down to shooting, the Lady Indians sinking just 27% of their shots — Fernley burying 48% from the field.

Eklund scored a team-high 13 points, and Jacaway also reached double digits with 10 points and two 3s.

Johns finished with seven points, Torres and Cervantes dropped six apiece and Madigan closed with five.

The offense was rounded out with a deuce by Rivera.