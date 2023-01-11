Elko girls smash Dayton, lose to Fernley

ELKO — In its most recent home stand, the Elko girls basketball team saw vastly different opponents.

On Friday, the Lady Indians smacked Dayton by 40 points in a 55-40 ballgame but followed with a 63-51 Saturday loss to Fernley.

Versus Dayton

Against the Lady Vaqueros, Elko wasted little time to go for the kill.

The Lady Indians jumped on Dayton 15-4 in the first period and opened a 39-10 lead by halftime with a 24-6 burst in the second quarter.

In the third, Elko outscored the Lady Vaqueros 9-1 — finishing the contest with a 7-4 advantage in the fourth for a 40-point, 55-15 victory.

Altogether, 10 girls scored for the Lady Indians — who were paced by a game-high 14 points and two 3s from senior Aurora Eklund.

She was joined in double figures by 12 points by senior Peyton Jacaway, and senior Alysia Madigan neared double figures with eight points.

Freshman post Julyssa Rivera added five points, junior Ecko Atkins finished with four and Elko gained two points each from senior Carly Nielsen, senior Isabela Torres and junior Bryleigh Cervantes.

Sophomore Lilianna Haynes capped the offense with a free throw.

Jacaway led the Lady Indians with five steals, split the team lead with three assists and added a pair of rebounds.

Eklund posted three steals, tied for the team high with three assists and snagged two rebounds.

Torres added five boards, an assist and a steal, Rivera booked a team-high six rebounds and junior Shaylen Garity notched four rebounds.

Cervantes closed with two rebounds, two dimes and a pair of swipes, and sophomore Lindsey Johns tallied three boards and a takeaway.

Atkins added two steals and two rebounds, Madigan finished with two steals, a board and an assist and Nielsen made a rebound, a dime and a steal.

Haynes finished with one rebound.

Versus Fernley

Versus the Lady Vaqueros, the Lady Indians got off to a good start against a quality team.

Fernley posted the first score on a three by junior Kaiserita Otuafi, but Elko answered with a triple from Jacaway.

Otuafi scored easily inside on the block, but Madigan picked up a loose ball and finished with a layup.

The teams traded scores once again on a deuce for Jacaway from a steal and assist from Cervantes, Fernley responding with a drive by junior Nadia Velasquez.

A pair of free throws by Jacaway were matched with two freebie by Fernley sophomore Kensey Kreller.

The Lady Vaqueros went to the high side on a finish by junior Jasmyne Torres, but the Lady Indians were sent to the front with a three for Johns.

Torres scored for Fernley on the offensive glass, but Johns converted on a backdoor cut and dish from Rivera.

Near the end of the first, Kreller tied the score 15-15 with a runner.

Sophomore Jaelece Wasson pushed Fernley to the front on a feed from Kreller, but Elko tied the tally on a deuce for Cervantes on an assist from Johns.

The ebb-and-flow continued with a bucket for Kreller in transition, but the Lady Indians took a 20-19 advantage on a three by Eklund.

Jacaway scored three straight on a steal and a free throw, but the Lady Vaqueros pulled to within two on a pair of free throws by junior Taetum Bill.

The score was gridlocked at 23-all on a turn-around jumper by Wasson, and Torres pushed Fernley to the front with a deuce.

Elko struggled with turnovers and was limited to one shot with solid defensive work on the glass by Fernley, which took a 29-23 lead on a cherry-picking layup from Bill and a pair of freebies by Kreller.

The Lady Vaqueros also dominated the offensive backboard, closing the half on a 12-0 run with two free throws for Kreller.

At the break, the Lady Indians trailed by eight at 31-23.

Velasquez capped a 14-0 streak to start the third quarter after a steal, but Eklund was fouled and hit two free throws on the other side.

Torres grabbed an offensive board and posted a put-back for Fernley, and Elko scored three in a row on a free throw by Johns and two from Jacaway.

Wasson nullified the freebies with a triple, but Cervantes scored on the offensive glass for the Lady Indians.

Wasson sank two free throws after a flagrant foul, but Fernley was issued a technical — Eklund going 1-for-2 at the stripe.

Velasquez notched a nifty reverse after a rebound, Wasson made 1-of-2 at the line and booked another follow-up finish.

Kreller added two free throws for a 7-0 run — opening a 45-31 lead for Fernley — Cervantes sticking two for the Lady Indians.

A three by Jacaway brought Elko to within 11, trailing 47-36 as the game went to the fourth quarter.

The Lady Indians came to within eight after a free throw by Eklund and a layup from a Madigan steal, but Elko allowed Fernley too many chances — Otuafi regaining a 10-point lead with two freebies.

Eklund reached double figures with her second three, and Isabela Torres scored in the middle from an inbound pass by Jacaway — cutting the gap to five at 49-44.

Fernley’s Torres and Madigan traded buckets, but the Lady Vaqueros placed Elko in a bad spot with an 8-0 run — freshman Taylor Tollestrup posting a deuce, Torres sinking two free throws and Otuafi driving her defender for a layup and adding shots at the charity stripe.

Trailing by 13, Johns made two free throws for Elko — Fernley going up 15 with two late freebies for Torres and one each from Wasson and Velasquez.

At the buzzer, Eklund brought the crowd to life with a half-court trey but the Lady Indians fell by 12 with the score at 63-51.

Jacaway scored a game-high 15 points and knocked down two 3s, Eklund hit three 3s and finished in double digits with 13 points and Johns approached double figures with eight points.

Cervantes and Madigan added six points apiece, Torres posted two and the scoring was closed out for the Lady Indians with a free throw from Rivera.

Fernley finished with four players in double digits, paced by 14 points from Torres, 13 by Wasson, 12 from Kreller and 11 for Otuafi.

As a team, the Lady Vaqueros buried 23-of-30 free throws — despite missing three of their last four — opening a staggering 22-for-26 at the line.