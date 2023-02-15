ELKO — Until this season, the Spring Creek girls basketball team has had Elko’s number — claiming seven straight meetings between the squads.

Prior to Jan. 10, the Lady Indians had not beaten the Spartans since a 63-56 overtime win on Feb. 6, 2018, in Elko.

But, Elko has swept the regular-season series with a 51-34 road victory on Jan. 10, in Spring Creek, and a 35-37 home win on Jan. 31, at Centennial Gymnasium.

If either squad wants to advance in the playoffs, the Lady Indians will have to make its three in a row or the Lady Spartans will have to claim their first victory in the season matchups in the 3A North quarterfinal round.

At 6:20 p.m. Thursday, No. 4 Elko (15-7 overall, 6-4 in league) and No. 5 Spring Creek (12-12 overall, 4-6 in league) will tip off in a do-or-die situation — the winner advancing to the regional semifinal to face No. 1 Fernley and the loser ending its season.

On Jan. 10, the Lady Indians opened the first meeting with a 13-6 advantage in the first quarter and built a 30-14 lead at the half with a 17-8 burst in the second period.

But, the Lady Spartans rallied in the third — trimming the deficit to 11 at 37-26 with a 12-7 run.

Elko finished the game strong; closing the contest with a 14-8 burst and pulling away for a 51-34 victory.

For the Lady Indians, senior Peyton Jacaway led all scorers with 13 points — senior Aurora Eklund and junior Bryleigh Cervantes nearing double figures with eight points apiece.

For Spring Creek, senior Taylor Brunson hit two treys and scored a team-high 10 points — senior Ella Buzzetti approaching double digits with nine points.

Elko gained seven points from senior Isabela Torres, six by senior Alysia Madigan, five for sophomore Lindsey Johns and four from freshman Julyssa Rivera.

The scoring for the Lady Spartans was capped by five points apiece for senior Avery Beatty and sophomore Isabel Zubiria, four from sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson and a free throw by sophomore Ryan Youngblood.

ELKO — 13 — 17 — 7 — 14 — 51 Total

SPRING CREEK — 6 — 8 — 12 — 8 — 34 Total

In the second meeting, on Jan. 31, at Centennial Gymnasium, both teams struggled mightily to put the ball in the bucket.

The Lady Indians scored nine points on first quarter— all of which came by Eklund on a three and six free throws — and the Lady Spartans finished the frame with four points.

Spring Creek trimmed the deficit to just one with a 6-2 advantage in another low-scoring quarter — Elko leading 11-10 at the half — Eklund providing the only points of the half for the Lady Indians.

But, the game essentially boiled down to the third quarter — Elko breaking free with a 17-4 streak for a 28-14 lead.

The Lady Spartans outscored the Lady Indians 13-7 down the stretch but were unable to climb out of the hole and lost to Elko for the second time of the season by a final score of 35-27.

Eklund led all scorers with 17 points, Buzzetti pacing the Lady Spartans with 13 points.

The offense for the Lady Indians was capped with five points apiece for Johns and sophomore Lilianna Haynes, four from Jacaway and two each by Madigan and Torres.

For the Lady Spartans, the scoring was rounded out with six points for Brunson, four by senior Brynly Stewart and two apiece from Sorenson and Zubiria.

SPRING CREEK — 4 — 6 — 4 — 13 — 27 Total

ELKO — 9 — 2 — 17 — 7 — 35 Total

Game Time

The No. 4 Lady Indians (15-7 overall, 6-4 in league) and the No. 5 Lady Spartans (12-12 overall, 4-6 in league) will face off for the third time in the 3A North regional quarterfinal, the winner earning a dance against No. 1 Fernley in the semifinal round and the loser ending its season.