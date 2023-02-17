RENO — The Elko girls basketball team played Fernley extremely well for a quarter and much of a half, but the Lady Indians’ offense went cold and turned the ball over late in the Division 3A North semifinal on Friday night.

The Lady Vaqueros overcame a rocky start and clinched a spot in the regional championship and the 3A state tournament with a 45-32 victory.

Fernley took a 3-0 lead on a triple from the left side by sophomore Jaelece Wasson, matched with a shot from deep by Elko senior Aurora Eklund.

The Lady Indians grabbed the lead on a layup by senior Alysia Madigan around a screen from senior Isabela Torres, pulling ahead 7-3 with an offensive put-back on the weak wide by sophomore Lindsey Johns.

But, the Lady Vaqueros scored six straight on two 3s — one by freshman Taylor Tollestrup and the other from Wasson.

Elko responded with a deuce by Madigan on a steal, Wasson returning the favor with a takeaway on the other end.

The Lady Indians closed the quarter on a 6-0 run.

Eklund stuck a turn-around in the lane, Madigan scored on a steal by Johns and an assist from Torres and Jacaway nailed a pull-up jumper at the high post.

Going to the second, Elko led by four with the score at 15-11.

After a high-scoring first, neither team scored for three minutes in the second — Fernley breaking the drought with a take down the left side by sophomore Kensey Kreller.

The Lady Indians stopped their scoreless streak near the 3:30 mark on a layup by junior Bryleigh Cervantes on a nice find from Torres, taking a 17-13 lead.

With 1:30 remaining in the half, Eklund was fouled on a drive and made one free throw.

Elko grabbed the offensive board and gained another possession but missed both freebies and the ensuing put-back attempt, leading to a three by Wasson — her third.

Fernley finished the half on an 8-0 flurry, Torres scoring on a steal and junior Kaiserita Otuafi giving the Lady Vaqueros their first lead since 11-9 with a three that rattled out and back in.

At the break, the Lady Indians trailed 21-18 — outscored 10-3 in the second period.

Jacaway opened the third with a three, but Elko lost Wasson for her fourth trey on the left wing — Johns returning fire with a three from the top of the arc.

Elko tied the game once again with a layup by Madigan on an outlet pass from a steal, but Wasson swapped sides and railed her fifth three — Torres opening a 31-26 Fernley lead with a pair of free throws.

Elko missed two free throws with 3:30 remaining in the third, and the Lady Indians dribbled to the corner on numerous occasions and turned the ball over against double teams with nowhere to go.

Wasson made a steal underneath the hoop for a bunny.

Going to the fourth, Elko trailed by seven at 33-26.

Opening the fourth, Wasson hit the 20-point plateau in transition from a steal and look-ahead by Otuafi.

The Lady Vaqueros went up double digits on a midrange jumper by Tollestrup, but Eklund kept Elko in the game with a big three with 4:45 on the clock — making the score 37-29.

Otuafi scored on a drive and dish from Torres, but Madigan stuck a three from the left wing for the Lady Indians.

Torres was fouled and made both shots — opening a 41-32 lead — and Elko turned the ball on consecutive possessions, leading to multiple trips to the stripe for Torres.

In total, she mad six straight at the line — capping a 45-32 victory for the Lady Vaqueros.

Wasson scored a game-high 20 points and canned five 3s, Fernley also gaining double digits from Torres with 12.

For the Lady Indians, Madigan finished with a team-high 11 points — Eklund hitting two 3s and nearing double digits with nine points.

The scoring for the Elko was rounded out with five points apiece for Johns and Jacaway and a deuce from Cervantes.

Fernley’s offense was capped by five points for both Otuafi and Tollestrup and two by Kreller.

Up Next

The No. 1 Lady Vaqueros will play No. 2 Lowry for the 3A North title at noon Saturday, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.